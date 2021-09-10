Delta Advancement Group (DAG) has urged Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi to show remorse and beg Nigerians for forgiveness and speak the truth when next he visits President Muhammadu Buhari.

This may not be unconnected with the governor’s comment that Nigerians should pray to have a kind-hearted president like Buhari come 2023.

The group while reacting to the comment of the governor through the coordinator, Mr Ogbaudu Richard, urged him to be sincere to himself and ask for forgiveness.

He said the governor’s statement has angered Nigerians especially at this time that the Buhari-led government has failed Nigerians.

“With the present rate of insecurity, economic hardship, continued infrastructural decay, widespread corruption and escalated disunity among citizens brought about by this government, one wonders what will make Nigerians wish for such a president come 2023.

“It is now obvious some of our governors have lost reality on ground or are just playing sycophancy for selfish or political reasons. With the escalating insecurity in the country where people are being kidnapped and killed on a daily basis to the serious economic hardship where people can’t even take one good square meal a day,” he said.