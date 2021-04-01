BY ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a pro-democracy group, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad vanguard (BAM-V), has begun canvassing support for the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, saying that the former Senator possesses what it takes to lead Nigeria.

Addressing journalists at the Kano State chapter office of the movement, state chairman of the group, Adnan Mukhtar-Adam, noted that Mr Mohammed has the track record of service, commitment and readiness to serve the people and bring an end to the myriad of problems confronting the nation.

According to the group, as the general election fast approaches, it was obvious that what Nigerians needed is a detribalised leader like Governor Mohammed.

“It is an open secret that Nigeria does not only lag behind in terms of having both material and human resources which are in abundant but the bane of the country is selfless, focused and good leaders to harness the resources for the greatness of the country.

“This is equally true of the fact that the country has a lot of policies and programmes that could have taken her to greater heights if well implemented by a leadership with enough political will.

“However, it is saddening today that despite her potential for greatness, the country is facing a lot of problems, ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, economic crimes to corruption as well as many others.

“All these combined, no doubt, have retarded our progress as a people, given the fact that a lot of time, energy and financial resources are being expended on tackling these unfortunate problems,” he said.

The group emphasised that the governor’s patriotism “was amply demonstrated in 2010 when despite being an ANPP member, he put party politics aside for Nigeria’s interest to prevail when he moved the “Doctrine of Necessity” Motion on the floor of the Senate which eventually paved the way for the then Vice-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to emerge acting President when the then President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was incapacitated.”

It said further that, “his doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the Nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date, years after he left office.

“Senator Bala Mohammed is a detraibalised Nigerian devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges across the country over the years. His appointments as FCT Minister reflected this, with people from every parts of the country given the opportunity to serve their Fatherland. As a Governor today, he still does this.

“We are of the strong view that age is on his side and he is a politician without extra baggage, competent, transparent and resourceful. He equally possesses the political sagacity and will to not only confront but also successfully tackle the problems bedevilling the country today.

“As a sitting governor, Senator Mohammed is currently demonstrating this in Bauchi State where he has been able to bring development to state and making it most peaceful state in the North-East, despite the zone being the hot bed of insurgency in Nigeria today.”

While anticipating the emergence of the next Nigerian president from the North-East region, the group expressed belief that the former FCT minister is one competent, transparent and immensely resourceful leader that the country needed.

The group, therefore, called on the PDP family, including all former presidential aspirants like Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Hassan Dankwambo, Sule Lamido, among others, to support the candidacy of Mr Mohammed for the overall interest of the nation.