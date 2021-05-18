Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the national coordinator of YahayaBello4Nigeria, Engr Joseph Olusegun, has urged Nigerians to keep faith with Governor Yahaya Bello whom he described as the “Mr Unifier”.

Joseph, who stated this on Tuesday in a statement, expressed confidence that Nigeria will be a better place when Bello becomes President.

“It is true that we are going through challenges now as a nation. Our challenges are in the areas of insecurity and disunity. Our nation can survive this and become stronger.

“Our choice of Governor Yahaya Bello stems from the fact that he has the capacity to fix Nigeria. Kogi was a dungeon of crimes pre-2016, but the story has changed today. Kogi is now one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“When you look at the agitation by ethnic nationalities, you will see that it is unhealthy for some of them to be saying they want Nigeria to break. We are better together. And we must stay together to attain greatness.

“What is needed in 2023 is a unifier, a man who believes in unity and someone who will not discriminate against any ethnic group. That man is Yahaya Bello,” he said.

He added that Bello is “immensely capable of securing Nigeria as President,” calling all Nigerians to rally behind his Presidential project.

“We are resolutely committed to the Presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello because we know with him as President, Nigeria will be safe, united and developed,” he said.

While calling on the youth to take charge of the politics of Nigeria, insisting that it is time for the Youth to take over, he said the group is prepared to mobilise millions of youth across the nation behind Governor Yahaya Bello’s determination to make Nigeria better.

“With what the economy of the world is saying and the need for Innovative approach to governance, it is a non-negotiable fact that it is the turn of the youth to take over and fix our nation.

“We have listened to their divisive political maneuvering of pitching regions against one another. 2023 is not between regions, but between the youth and the old. We respect our elders but we want them to play advisory role while youthful energy is infused into governance,” he added.

