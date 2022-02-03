An Igbo pressure group on the auspices of South-East Network For Good Governance (SENFGG), has reiterated its call on Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El-Dabi) to throw his hat into the ring by contesting the 2023 presidential election, even as it vowed to stage a one million man-march to compel him to do so for the overall benefit of Nigeria.

The group said the businessman cum politician represents a generation of finest Nigerian technocrats.

SENFGG noted that considering his wealth of experience, youthful energy, charisma, personal integrity and overall accomplishments in business and administrative spheres, Dauda will bail out the country from its current economic and social challenges.

During a high-powered stakeholders meeting at the secretariat of the group in Ebonyi State, it said that since they called on the businessman to contest, Nigerians from all walks of life have been lending their support, saying that they were ready to go to every nook and cranny to mobilise support for Dr. Dauda because of the confidence they repose in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

SENFGG further said that Dauda is a down to earth, trustworthy, reliable and patriotic Nigerian, who has the pedigree and clout to rescue Nigeria out of the woods.

“His wealth of experience in the socio-economic realm of Nigeria’s life placed him above all other contenders.

“A thoroughbred technocrat, an excellent administrator, down to earth politician and the quintessence of hardwork, equity and transparency, Dauda has what it takes to bail Nigeria out of the woods,” it added.

They urged Dauda to, as a matter of urgency and expediency, heed to the calls of Nigerians to come and serve the country for the good of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

”As a group of of concerned Nigerians who want the best for the country, we are appealing on you to throw your heart into the ring for the good of the good of all,”

Also speaking, the national coordinator of the group, Hon. Ngene Chinomso, reiterated that for Nigeria to work, it requires a man such as El-Dabi for a true repositioning of the nation to the envy of other nations.

In his statement, the coordinator stated that at this point, the country demands for a young, vibrant and financial expert to revive the country’s economy.

On the security challenges bedeviling the nation, he said Dauda possess the “technical know-how” to tackle the ugly situations through his wealth of experiences in information communication and technology.