Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in this interview with State House correspondents says he possesses all the qualities Nigerians are yearning for in 2023. He also speaks on some other issues. JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH presents the excerpts.

On why he visited the president

As usual, I came to visit Mr. President to give him an update on the situation in my area of responsibility, which is Kogi State. And the President is very pleased about our performance in the state in the area of security, economy, infrastructural development, integration, peace, and unity that are being enjoyed in Kogi state today. So basically, these are the briefs that I came to Mr. President. And he sends his goodwill message to the people of Kogi State.

What is the state of security in the state?

Yeah, as you all know, Kogi state as at the time I assumed office used to be the most dangerous, let me limit put it that way, crime state before. But as of today with the special grace of God, Kogi state is the safest state as far as Nigeria is concerned.

On who he thinks should take over from President Buhari in 2023 and did you inform him about your ambition?

Mr. President would want a vibrant, experienced, energetic, patriotic Nigerian to take over from him and in all of the qualities that Nigerians are yearning, or looking for today, I possess all of these qualities by the special grace of God. The Nigerians are yearning and asking me to run for President come 2023 and by the special grace of God I will not turn down that offer. Also, Mr. President is one of the Nigerians like I said, who would want a qualified person to take over from him. Informing him is between myself and him, it is not what I should come to the public to tell the world that I have informed Mr. President, that I want to run. But surely short days, and possibly weeks ahead we are going to come to the public to declare our intention by the special grace of God.

Many are asking what have you done to merit or qualify you to run for the presidency judging from your achievements in your state? Secondly, some people are saying in the spirit of federal character, the presidency by 2023 would have stayed eight years in the north, and going by the north-south divide, the APC might zone it to the south. How do you react?

First, what have I done to merit the presidency of this country? You simply refer to 2016 when I assumed office, compared it to this moment security-wise, in terms of unity in terms of infrastructural development. I think we should not be laid back to the extent that we don’t read and research. I don’t have to come to the television to be blowing my trumpet. You come to Kogi state, you’ll see exactly what we have done. Simply you can visit our website and then you’re going to see what we’ve done. Visit kogipedia.net you’re going to see the much we have done. We have surpassed more than any other person can ever imagine. That in terms of unity, Kogi State today is more united than ever before. Today, nobody cares where you come from or the religion you practice, Nigerians are yearning for this. In terms of security before you travel through Kogi state, you hold your breath, today you can travel day and night. Pockets of issues sometimes, but it can never be the situation it was in 2016.

Then concerning whether north or south, first I’m an advocate of capacity and ability to serve. In Nigeria today, we need somebody who can serve the country. Today if you’re flying from one place to another, you don’t care who the pilot is, but who is that person who is experienced to fly from one point to another. Also coming from the angle of the north and south divide then let us be very fair and equitable. Then you look into the number of years not have held this position and the number of years south have held this position. If you add eight years to what the South has had and then look at the north, then you know that there’s injustice as far as that is concerned.

So if we’re talking about justice, fairness and equity, we’re not just looking at the eight years by the grace of God of that of President Muhammadu Buhari, we should add them together to the number of years y the north has had it since 1999 till date, and the number of years south have had it since 1999 till date. Whichever divide whichever argument that comes up I perfectly fit into the arguments.

So you mentioned you want to declare after the convention would you like to clarify that?

I shall declare after February by the grace of God.

Thank you. And then when we come into the office when it Favours you we’ve been having issues for quite a protracted while. What loopholes have you spotted in areas of insecurity that you think you might to bring experience to be able to win the war abs even the education sector?

Thank you very much. Insecurity the current administration has done greatly in ensuring that the incessant bombs and several other you know worse situations we faced in the past do not occur again. I’m sure we have the statistics of what we had before. And now let me tell you that the successes of this current government in security are underreported and maybe is politically motivated. However, there are still areas that we shall look into. I am going to take security, by especially the grace of God, from the grassroots to the top and we are going to be very decisive in tackling insecurity in this country. We’re not going to play with the lives of our citizens, we shall play politics with it.

Is that the loopholes you spotted in the fight against insecurity?

The loopholes that are being spotted in insecurity today it is we too. Today in Kogi state every citizen is potential security personnel. If every Nigerian takes it as their business insecurity will come down to the barest minimum. So we should be ready to take on the insecurity head-on by ourselves. We shouldn’t just be reliant on the law enforcement agencies. Let me tell you, the insecurity will continue to report, and then hyping some of our faultlines, in the media will not help us. In America, take statistics of the insecurity that they had in between 2020/2021 even up to date and compare it with Nigeria. You will discover that we have just overhyped ours. I think we should downplay some of our fault lines.

You referred to the north fact that it will be an injustice if the north does not have another round. So what do you say of the southeast in particular that are clamoring to have a go and they are even threatening that any party that does not file someone from the South East will not vote for that person? What do you have to say?

Well, if you’re talking of the South East then you will equally talk of north-central not only since 1999 but since 1960. So what do you say of north-central both the president and vice president? So put the situation of the southeast and that of north-central side by side, then who is more disadvantaged in terms of the position of the presidency? Both presidents and vice presidents? So if you put both sides together, then let’s do justice. And whichever way you look at it, I’m eminently qualified.

You said you didn’t discuss your Presidential ambition with Mr. President m. Are you planning to come back and do that?

Well, what is important now is the state of my state. The situation of my state to give Mr. Precedent that comfort of mind, that as a governor, I am effectively managing my states to the best of my ability within the limited resources coupled with all the challenges. And what is important also is the stability of this country. For those of us that belong to the younger generation, what we are doing to ensure that to calm nerves that is much more important at this stage and also to ensure that our Party remains solid under President Muhammadu Buhari and all the efforts that are being put in place to ensure that we have are a solid party. So, these are more important for now. Then thereafter, we shall come on board to announce to the world what our ambitions are. Thank you very much.