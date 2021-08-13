Governor Bala Mohammed has given a three-week ultimatum to declare his intention for viewing to the nation’s apex seat, the presidency, come 2023 general elections.

He told a mammoth crowd of a coalition of organisations, associations and individuals at the Government House, Bauchi on Thursday that he was about to conclude his consultations with critical stakeholders in the polity.

Speaking, while receiving the coalition at the government house, Senator Bala Mohammed explained that he had already consulted senators, ministers and even his party, the PDP with the nod to go ahead with his aspiration.

He therefore, urged the coalition to give him the three weeks he requested to enable him consult owners of the nation who had past experiences of the leadership to utter some words to their popular demands.

Governor Bala Mohammed assured that if given the ticket and subsequently the mandate, he would bring to an end, the insecurity bedeviling almost every nook and cranny of the country.