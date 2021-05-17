By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said his attention has been drawn to a website that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for him ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Monday, he said details of the said website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Prof. Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

He said the Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to the website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise and unnecessary distraction.

“Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land,” he added.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo’s Comment On 2023 Highly Insensitive – Ben Obi