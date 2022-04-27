Senate chief whip Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended the Southern and the Middle Belt leaders for supporting their brothers from the South East to occupy the office of the president in 2023.

Specifically, Kalu commended the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark; Middle Belt Forum (MBF) leader, Dr Bitrus Pogu; and activist Deji Adeyanju and a host of others for standing firm in their support for their brothers in the South East to get the presidency in 2023.

During a Greater Nigeria Conference on Monday, organised under the chairmanship of Dr Idu Igariwey and the chief host, the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, which had all the presidential aspirants from the South East in attendance, Chief Edwin Clark (PANDEF); Pa Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Dr Bitrus Pogu (MBF) and His Royal Highness, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinigwu, the leaders called for unity and the end to all kind of insecurity bedevilling the country and asked for power shift to the South East.

But the Senate chief whip said even though he has not declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency because he needed the support of people from other zones, posterity will be kind to those showing open support for the South East.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Kalu said he is committed to the pursuit of the 2023 presidency but that he can’t make an official declaration without the full support of other regions.

“Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational.

“The situation in Nigeria is that without the support of other regions, it would amount to a shadow chase for a South Easterner to be President. This is the reason I have been in the frontline of the call that the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should zone their presidential tickets to the South East as they did for the South West in 1999. In the absence of this zoning, I shall return to the Senate and stay away from the presidential contest. The reality is that the North is more advantageous to win elections in this democratic setting.

“I am even shocked with the number of aspirants coming from the South West and the South South . It is embarrassing that these aspirants (APC and PDP) have no single respect and concern for the South East. I had thought they would think about the South East; I thought they would support us. The amount of money being spent by these aspirants is alarming and they have forgotten that money alone cannot buy the presidency.

“It has become a joke to an ordinary Nigerian who hears Southern commentators and aspirants rooting for a Southern President on the premise of fairness, equity and justice. How can you talk about these morals when you are not even fair to your own brothers?

“If there is anything like ‘fairness’, ‘equity’ and ‘justice’, it should be the entire South pushing for a president of South East extraction. Anything less than that is ‘hypocritical’, ‘unjustifiable’ and “inordinate”. Some ‘persons’ are even claiming God’s anointed choice in 2023. Unfortunately, it is not all prayers that God answers; at least not inordinate ones.

“What moral justification does a Southerner who refused to be fair to his brothers have against a Northerner running for president? It will be very insensitive, unreasonable and disrespectful for any Southern man to criticize a presidential aspirant from the North on the ground that the North has done eight years and power should return to the South.

“The South West and the South South have successfully completed their tenures as ‘President and Vice President’. They should have the courage to support their brothers from the South East. If the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari does not come from the South East, there would be nothing unfair and unjust if he/she comes from Daura,” Kalu said.

He said the country belongs to all adding that the unity of the country should be paramount.