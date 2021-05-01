BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Katsina State Youths Network (KSYN) has formally endorsed former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is just as their Kaduna State chapter has also promised to join forces to ensure that Saraki succeeds in his presidential ambition.

The leader of Katsina Youths Network, Abubakar Nuhu Adam, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna said, the endorsement of Saraki was formally done in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, as a sign of “politics without bitterness”.

The Katsina Network said Saraki would be endorsed in two more zones in Katsina State any time soon.

“We have inaugurated the Katsina State youth network and have subsequently endorsed Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki as presidential candidate under the umbrella of People’s Democratic Party (PDP ).

“We started with Daura zone and we shall, Insha Allah (God’s grace), expand the movement to the remaining two zones of Katsina and Funtua, respectively. In the nearest future, we shall open our head office in Katsina metropolis.

“Therefore, we, the Katsina State Youth Network for Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have endorsed him to be our presidential bearer under the platform of our great party, PDP.

“Where are the Nigerian youths, I want to categorically tell you that it was through the effort of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, that the bill of ‘not too young to run’ was brought in to the floor of the senate and was later signed into law. The bill gives equal opportunities to Nigerian youth to contest for different political office positions.

“The intention is to reflect the changing of political demography of Africa’s most populous nation and help usher in younger leaders.

“With these strong reasons, I believe Nigerian youths will support Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki to win the PDP presidential ticket come 2023 General election.

“We, therefore, ask you and well meaning Nigerians to join hands with us in this notable course. My brothers and sisters, let’s grow Nigeria together.

“As I look round this hall, my pride overflows at the sight of a large number of my political friends and other well wishers who have shown strong desires to see the progress of this gathering.”

In a separate statement by leader of Kaduna State chapter of the Youths Network, Mohammed Makera, he said, “Bukola Abubakar Saraki, was 13th president of the Senate of Nigeria from 2015 to 2019 and chair of the 8th Nigeria National Assembly. We see in him the qualities of a leader that the country deserves.

“We believe he still has a shot to take at the presidency. He is young and educated, and he has both executive and legislative experiences, which are added advantages to him. He still has his political connections. He is a key stakeholder in PDP and party politics in Nigeria.

“We will ensure that his popularity soars higher for presidential race as we inch towards 2023 general elections.

“We will work for him to succeed, and we are ready to join forces with our brothers in Daura, Katsina State, to ensure that Bukola Saraki’s presidential ambition is actualised.

“We don’t believe in rotational presidency, this is democracy, let the people’s will prevail. Let the majority votes carry the day.

“Bukola Saraki’s is a young man, highly intelligent enough to handle the affairs of this country. As the then senate president, he controlled a well organised senate which the executive arm of government could not use as rubber stamp. We pray to God to guide us on this noble journey for the betterment of our dear country, Nigeria”.