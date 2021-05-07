BY BODE GBADEBO and MUYIWA OYINLOLA, Abuja |

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have refuted a media report suggesting that Lawan and the APC caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, are at war over the 2023 presidency.

Both the Senate President and the Yobe State governor described the report as laughable.

According to them, “the laughable claim of bickering between the Senate President and Yobe Governor only exists in the imagination of the reporter and his pay master.”

Specifically, the office of the president of the Senate described the said report as comical and a mere concoction of a reporter who has no regard for facts or fidelity to truth.

In a statement issued on Friday, the special adviser on media to Senate president, Ola Awoniyi, said it is disappointing that it was the second time in less than 10 months that they are compelled to issue a rebuttal of a baseless story published by the same newspaper.

Describing the report as outright falsehood and the handiwork of mischief makers, Awoniyi urged Nigerians to treat it with contempt.

He said, “To start with, there is no crisis of the nature painted by the reporter in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Also, the relationship between the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the interim Chairman of APC, is cordial and has always been so.

“The reporter said in the fictional report that just last week the two men were on the same flight on a condolence visit to Kano and Sokoto States. That will surprise no one who is familiar with their relationship because they are brothers.

“They interact closely as leaders of APC at the national level and as leaders of the party too in their home state of Yobe. They are also political soul mates who share a primary concern to impact the lives of their people.

“We understand the agony of individuals who are envious of the landmark achievements of the APC-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and the growing popularity of the party across the nation. However, it is unacceptable for journalists to offer themselves and their media platforms for sowing seeds of discord in the party,” he added.

Also, the APC said the duo have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.

In a statement by the director-general (DG), press and media affairs to the APC chairman, Mamman Mohammed, the party said it was regrettable and unimaginable that a national daily newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) could resort to junk journalism to publish a false, delusive, fallacious and misleading figment of somebody’s imagination.

Mohammed stated: “It is also surprising that such unethical and unprofessional fabrications can be a lead story in any acclaimed national newspaper.

“However, we are conscious of the satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and, to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no any disagreement as a grain of wheat between their Excellencies the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and the Executive Governor of Yobe state who doubles as Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.”

The party further urged the media to resist any form of manipulation and stand for truth and justice at all times.