By ISRAEL BULUS |

In a renewed quest towards actualisation of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in 2023, a new group which is already galvanizing over 20million members worldwide is working underground to ensure that former vice president Atiku Abubakar becomes the next president of Nigeria.

The group will be unveiled soon, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Our correspondent reliably gathered through a leaked memo to former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that the group, Atiku For Nigeria has reached advanced stage with its national and regional, states and local government structures already constituted.”

The leaked memo revealed that the Atiku For Nigeria group is working solely to ensure that Atiku Abubakar becomes the next president of Nigeria.

According to the memo, Atiku for Nigeria will be under the leadership of a grassroots politician from the South East, Barrister Sunday Umeha who is tipped to serve as its director-general.

A serving commissioner in Zamfara State, Lawal Zannah is tipped to serve as the deputy director-general, while Oludare Olatunde is being positioned to serve as assistant director-general.

Speaking to our correspondent, the source who begged not to be mentioned, said they are backing the Atiku For Nigeria movement because of their belief that the former vice president has what it takes to positively change the fortunes of Nigeria.