As politicians and other Nigerians intensify consultations on the most suitable candidates to support in the 2023 presidential election, the middle belt bishops’ council (MBBC) in Abuja on Tuesday, called on prominent industrialist and philanthropist, Mr Moses Ayom (Dan Tiv), to contest for the nation’s top job come 2023.

The clergymen decried the age-old relegation of people in the middle belt region to second class and in some cases, third class citizens in a country in which every citizen is equal.

According to the Christian clerics led by Arch. Bishop Edward C. Williams, “Now is the time to be assured that we are equal stakeholders and not second or third rate citizens in Nigeria.”

Other members of the delegation were Bishop David Usman, Bishop Emmanuel Jayeola, Bishop Olufemi Babalola, Dr. Prophet Sina Abimbola, Bishop Jeremiah Otubor, Bishop Festus Happiness Onyemachi, Bishop Dr. Emeka Theodore Nwizugbo, Bishop Timothy Cheren and Bishop Adams Abel Kings.

Describing the call as an “episcopal mission with far reaching consequences for Nigeria and the middle belt of the country in particular”, Arch. Bishop Williams said: “The country is once again undergoing another round of a delicate political transition which if not properly managed will spell doom for all of us.”

He maintained that “Nigeria is blessed with abundant Human Resources with very capable hands spread all over the country including the middle belt. We in the middle belt are tired of being mere passengers and on lookers in this vehicle called Nigeria. The impression is being created that political power at the highest echelon is a ping pong game between the far north and the south while the middle belt is a mere net to be used in scoring points.”

He said: “We as spiritual fathers and watchers in the middle belt have therefore decided it is time for us to also stake our claims in this project called Nigeria. Now is the time to be assured that we are equal stakeholders and not second or third rate citizens in Nigeria. Like they say in pidgin, dem no carry us come. We sef na our papa house we dey.”

He stressed that “Nigeria has the opportunity to correct the injustices meted out on the people of the middle belt. We make bold to say the middle belt is the thread that knits Nigeria together.

“Now is the time to make us feel integral in the affairs of our fatherland. After extensive prayers and a careful sifting of the galaxy of stars who have distinguished themselves in various fields, it is our considered conclusion that you are our best option and you tick all the boxes and possess all it takes to provide credible leadership to our great country Nigeria.

“We have followed your trajectory in life rising from a very humble background in Ihugh, in Vandeikya Benue State to the world renowned industrialist and global entrepreneur that you are today.

“Like Moses in the bible we perceive the voice of God beckoning on you from the burning bush of service to answer the clarion call by throwing in your hat into the ring of the contest for the seat of president come 2023 by the grace of God.

“In you, we have seen an embodiment of hope for the ordinary Nigerian child that with hard work and determination, there are no borders too wide to conquer.

“Your success in your personal endeavours is what we want to see replicated in the affairs of our country. Suffice to note that what we need now is a fresh and competent voice and not one of the sweet talking politicians who have failed us over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is on the basis of these sir that we have resolved to call on you to run for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023. Your acceptance of this divinely inspired call will assuage the ill feelings in the country and heal the unnecessary rifts currently bedevilling our country.

“We urge you to take this call seriously and immediately commence the processes of nationwide consultations to make this dream a reality. The people of the middle belt say with one voice Moses Ayom for president 2023.”

Responding to the call, Mr Ayom, assured his visitors that he would “seek the face of God and also consult leaders nationwide before coming to a decision.”

“I want to however, assure you all that whatever the outcome of the consultations, I am prepared to give my utmost for the progress of Nigeria. Already, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a solid foundation for recovery.

“I share your sentiments on the fate of the people of the middle belt in Nigeria. I am a firm believer in justice, equity and Fair Play appreciation. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander. The middle belt should never be anyone’s political cannon folder. We have a right to the dividends of citizenship like every other group in Nigeria. We cannot remain second class citizens” he added.