Former governor of Enugu State Chimaroke Nnamani yesterday began spearheading the 2023 presidential bid of the Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he is the best man for the job.

Nnamani who disclosed this after consultation with stakeholders and political leaders including the Ebeano family said justice, fairness and equity demands that the Nigerian state allows the South East to produce the next president.

In a statement he issued, Nnamani said, “Our leaders including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in diaspora have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualisation of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and president in 2023.”

The senator who represents Enugu East in the Senate said Nigeria has been beleaguered by a chequered socioeconomic and political history that requires a consensus builder like Ugwuanyi to handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ugwuanyi as the PDP leader in the South East is a proven consensus builder, adding that every segment of the society points the governor as the architect of the political harmony in Enugu State.

Nnamani said, “Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers union, the business community and the political class attests to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the State is marginalised or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment which brought peace among party faithful across the country is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus, adding, “he managed the assignment 100 percent and blemish free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.”

He added, “Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governor Ugwuanyi is patient and a master of give-and-take required in consensus building. A good listener and negotiator with demonstrable competence. This is exactly what the nation needs at this time.”