North Central Peoples Forum has faulted the demand of the southern governors that the president in 2023 should come from the South, adding that competence should be the determining factor in producing the next president.

The national secretary of NCPF, Khaleel Bolaji, who stated this a press conference in Abuja, added that the position of the southern governors is polarising the nation.

Although he maintained that competent and detribalised Nigerians who can manage the country abound in every region, he said the nation has failed to attain its full potentials because such persons have not been able to occupy critical offices.

He said, “We in the North Central do not believe in what the southern governors said that presidency in 2023 must come from the South. That is our position because it is polarising the country the more. We believe in competence and it can come from every sector and side of this county. We have professors and doctors and all that from every part of this country. Competence is a generalised thing.

“But are we having those characters in government the answer is no and that is why we are where we are today as a country. So, let’s us get the facts straight because if we don’t, it means we don’t love this country. So that is why we say competence and we we all know what that means we don’t have to define it.”