North East Youth Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to support the 2023 presidential ambition of the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The group believes that the governor has all it takes to run Nigeria effectively and efficiently, and stressed that Alhaji Bello has proved himself to be an astute administrator with a knack for sustainable development.

The group’s zonal coordinator, Hajiya Aishatu Saidu, who disclosed this after the inauguration of state coordinators and zonal executive members of the group, expressed their commitment to the political vision of Yahaya Bello for Nigeria from 2023.

She said the governor is a youth, energetic and full of ideas on how to turn things around for the better in the country. This is coming on the heels of other national groups and organisations asking him to contest for the office.