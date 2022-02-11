Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s warning that no party should field a northern candidate in 2023, as an empty threat that would not work.

CNG, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, warned that as far as the North was concerned, the idea that it would be directly or indirectly threatened or intimidated or blackmailed into yielding an office which ought to be settled democratically is not acceptable.

He described the threat by Akeredolu as another desperation to brutally encroach on the fundamental rights of political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them.

While warning that the right of northerners to aspire to any elective position in any party is non-negotiable, Suleiman said the North would not be deterred by empty, provocative statements.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, no amount of threat and intimidation from the South would change the minds of northerners regarding zoning as enumerated in the CNG’s Triple C formula that the next President can come from any part of the country so long as he possesses the required competence, capacity and character.”

He warned that the persistent threats from self-appointed enemies of the North are unconstitutional and reckless, adding that Akeredolu constitutes a threat to the nation’s democracy.

“Any president to be elected should be done democratically and not by unnecessary empty expressions by anyone from whatever region and of whatever status.

“Today, everyone must have realised that Akeredolu has constituted himself into an ardent enemy of the North and everything northern. He has for too long spewed venomous hatred and attempted to incite others against northerners and northern interests,” he said.

He stressed that the relationship between all the components of Nigeria is guided by the principles of mutual respect, promotion of understanding and the standards that guide legitimate interference.

“Let it also be clear that his continuous condescending remarks tend to give away a hidden agenda tilted towards suggesting that the North is no longer a legitimate partner in the Nigerian project which is downright unacceptable,” Suleiman said.