The leadership of Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has appealed to Nigerian politicians who are over 60 years of age to stay away from 2023 presidential contest.

CNF noted that in Nigeria, the civil service rules will not retain any individual above 60 years of age no matter his/her experience and value the said individual will add to the system as enshrined in the extant rules and laws.

According to the spokesperson of the Forum, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, in a release made available to journalists, in developed nations, people of such age and experience are mostly engaged in charitable activities, free consultancy services, and all forms of selfless services to their nations and people.

He opined that most of Nigeria’s political elite’s sources of wealth and ideologies are questionable, their state of health is unknown, educational institutions attended unknown while their age, name, parents and even state of origin are allegedly questionable.

“Available research carried out by our group; Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) proves that; most of our political elite’s inclinations to be Nigeria’s president, are for reasons not beyond lust for power and affluence, with no blue print on how to tackle the enormous challenges bedeviling us as a nation. The time has come, we’re ready to give our mandate to those candidates below 60years, with good manifestos, and the political will to help address our immediate, short term and long term problems, which has made us the poverty headquarters of the world despite our population, and abundant resources, which ordinarily should be advantageous to us at any rate.

“The time is now and 2023 Presidency for us should be based on an Individual’s personal competence, health status, integrity and credibility will determine his ‘marketability and electability’.

“We cannot allow the recycling of old politicians who have been instrumental to the enormous problems facing our country from 1999 till date to still come and lead us to more uncertainty. Their achievements is looting, Corruption etc. You don’t expect a man to be doing same thing and expect different results.

“Our nation deserves a cosmopolitan leader, who is full of energy, vast in ideas and one who understands the politics of trade, international affairs and foreign policy.

“Our Elites should stop making a mockery of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ which is meant to engender development of young, vibrant, articulate leadership, but what we see from the body language of political parties is a vision of ‘Not Too Old To Rule’.

“We call on progressive youths to take advantage of the not too young to rule to participate actively, not only in social media, since no polling unit exist here, rather they should help mobilize and sensitive their fellow Youths on how to get permanent voters card, become a member of a particular political party, aspire for political offices, and equally encourage others with leadership potential with either finances, free consultancy services or soft words of encouragement, which will demonstrate that we are ready to lead our nation too.

“We are the trustees of this nation and the epoch of been spectators is over, we have to participate actively because available records shows that out of the over 84 million registered voters, the youth represent over 51% and our nation with a fast growing population of over 200 million, with more than 60% of the people under 25 years of age, we can and the time is now to unerring our past and have a nation that can stand tall among Committee of great nation against all we presently witness today,” he stated.