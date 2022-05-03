All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and former governors of Ogun and Osun States, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande respectively, have conveyed a meeting of APC presidential aspirants of South-West extraction.

The meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022, will take place at Lagos Flag House, Marina, Lagos.

Chief Osoba confirmed the meeting in Paris, France on Tuesday afternoon, saying the meeting was planned to bring peace in Yoruba land.

According to those privy to the arrangement of the meeting, those expected at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and other APC presidential aspirants from South-West.

Others to attend the meeting include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy Senate Leader, Prof. Ajayi Borofice, APC governors in the South-West and other stakeholders invited to the meeting.