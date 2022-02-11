The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has faulted recent comments by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on the statements made by the chairman of Southern Governors Forum (SGF) and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the 2023 presidential contest.

Akeredolu had while hosting a delegation of the Power Rotation Movement (PRM) at Government House, Akure, Ondo State, declared that any political party that fields a Northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose the contest.

Reacting to Akeredolu’s stance, CNG through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, described the Ondo State governor as a threat to democracy, saying his comment was empty and useless.

But, PANDEF in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday by its national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, described the reaction of CNG to the Southern Governors Forum chairman’s remark as a irrational and delusional and wondered how a sane person will refer Akeredolu as a threat to democracy.

The statement reads in part: “How can any sane person refer to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a threat to democracy? Do they need to be apprised of the credentials of Mr. Governor?

“PANDEF, wholly, backs the statement of the Governor, and restates the resolution of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum at its meeting of January 13, 2022, that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not count on the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

“Why is it difficult for people to accept the truth? It is simply unthinkable that anyone would consider another northern presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years.

“Organisations like the so-called Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seem incorrigibly apathetic about the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. They have, by their utterances, presented themselves as assemblages of unpatriotic individuals, who, perhaps, benefit from the inglorious goings-on in the country.”

While urging groups to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy, PANDEF insisted that the North cannot retain the presidency beyond May 29, 2023.

It added: “PANDEF urges these groups to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination. The north should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond 29th May 2023, in the interest of national harmony.

“Defining the just and rightful demands for zoning and power rotation as threats and blackmail is a logical fallacy. Nobody is threatening nor attempting to intimidate anyone; the South, and other patriotic Nigerians who are concerned about the future of Nigeria, are simply insisting that the fundamental principles of fairness, justice and equity must be respected and upheld in the power equation of Nigeria.

“Let’s remind the said Coalition of Northern Groups and their sympathizers that the appropriation of rights by any section of the country must be measured against the rights of the others. Undoubtedly, no group or section of Nigeria can arrogate to itself or colonize the presidency of Nigeria.”