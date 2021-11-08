Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State are drumming support for the state governor Simon Lalong to contest the 2023 presidential election.

They pointed out that Lalong has been handling political situations in the state effectively, which was the reason the political crisis on the Plateau has not degenerated to major violence.

The leaders who met yesterday in Jos, the Plateau State capital to deepen their strategy for Lalong’s presidential candidature also discussed the recent political turmoil in the state particularly, the state House of Assembly crisis.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders after their meeting, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said despite the antics of the crisis merchants in the state, the governor has been running an all-inclusive government and has also been managing the Northern Governors Forum, as its chairman, effectively.

He stressed that from the successes of Governor Lalong in Plateau State, crisis management ability and how he has been able to bridge the ethno-religious gap among the different segments and populations, he is undoubtedly a candidate who can deliver the nation and take it to a greater height.

He urged the governor not to allow distractors in the state to distract him from his state, regional and national focus and commitments, saying his achievements, development strides and peaceful nature is obvious.

Zazzaga explained that Lalong possesses the leadership skills to take Nigeria to an enviable height and boost unity of the country following his antecedents.

He called on the governor to remain resolute and continue to build bridges of understanding among the people of Plateau and beyond so that the ethno-religious division in the society can be resolved.

According to him Lalong is a man with people’s interest and concern at heart, and that is why despite the harsh economic reality in the country and the dwindling revenue to the state, the governor has continued the payment of salaries, while other state governors could not meet up.

He said their full plan for Lalong’s 2023 presidency campaign will be revealed very soon as they are still making wide consultations across the nation.