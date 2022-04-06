A coalition of 65 groups, including women, civil society democratic solidarity associations, have converged on Kano State to voluntarily drum support and raise funds for the 2023 presidential ambition of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the Coalition, Dr. Jibril Tafida, said the 65 groups have all agreed to voluntarily raise funds for the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms for Akpabio after “frantic search for a detribalize Nigerian politician with proven record of unbeatable policies at various points in the corridors of power.”

On his part, Engineer Bello Bichi said Akpabio’s “exemplary leadership abilities, his passion for helping people grow professionally and masses-friendly political style” has made him distinct in today’s Nigeria.

A cross-section of respondents at the event stated that Senator Akpabio has made his mark not just as a listening leader, but one whose main goal is to promote skills and competencies, as well as providing equipment, start-up funds and massive empowerment programmes to thousands of people in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Earlier in his speech, convener of the coalition and National Coordinator of Senator Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) Dr. Jibril Tafida, told the crowd including youth, women and traders’ association representatives that efforts through him have reached advanced stage, with the voluntary donations of the sum of N111, 387,000 being raised.

The youth and women associations led the pack with over N100m out of the total sum realised at the end of the event.

He explained that the voluntary donations have proved that “stakeholders of the Nigerian project have acknowledged not just the leadership competence of Akpabio but also his energetic and sound health status.”

Also speaking, the former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gambo Sallau, said he has never seen such a crowd of people from different States of Northern Nigeria converging on Kano for such an event.

In attendance at the event venue at Mumbayya House of Bayero University in Kano, were the former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, academics and the representatives of disabled organisations, among others.