Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Technical Committee of Atiku For President has visited Yola, Adamawa State to interact with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in continuation of its consultation to canvass support for the former vice president Atiku Abubakar to contest for president.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said canvassing support for Atiku presidency had became imperative. He urged the people to continue to rally around him to achieve the set goal.

The state chairman of PDP, Barrister Tahir Shehu believed that Atiku Abubakar is the messiah that would salvage the country from the shackles of underdevelopment and insecurity.

He said Adamawa State is already sealed and delivered for Atiku Abubakar as, according to him, the former vice president has helped the people of the state in many areas of life.

In his remarks, the leader of the Technical Committee for Atiku, Chief Raymond Dokpesi who is the founder of DAAR Communications thanked the people of Adamawa for supporting Atiku.

He pointed out that insecurity, disunity, and unemployment among others are the setbacks brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and asked the people to vote out the party in the 2023 elections.

Chief Dokpesi said the Northeast is the only zone that has not produced Nigeria’s president since 1966 and challenged the people to rise up and support Atiku Abubakar in that regard.

