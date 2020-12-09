By Our Correspondent

Businessman and presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that rotation of the presidency in 2023 would be counter-productive to the country.

He said that rotation would not foster national unity and

development, adding that the country needs a good president from any region who is prepared and capable of promoting the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate said those who want power must construct a national platform and build a national consensus behind their programme.

Olawepo-Hashim said in a statement in Abuja that Nigeria needed a president that will unite the country, secure it and transform its economy from an underdeveloped economy to a modern productive economy.

The business mogul maintained that the envisaged president “should not be based on tribe, religion or region, but on an ability to support the all-round social and economic development and provide sustainable employment for Nigeria’s massively unemployed hands.”

Olawepo-Hashim stressed that “Nigerians from every corner are always ready to vote for a good president when they see one,” recalling that without any zoning in 1993, the late Chief Moshood Abiola got votes from Kano against Alhaji Bashir Tofa, his main opponent, who hails from Kano.

He also recalled that in 1999, “despite the fact that President

Olusegun Obasanjo’s home base, the Southwest, did not vote for him, he still became president, based on votes from the six regions.”

Olawepo-Hashim said: “The talk of zoning of the Presidency is therefore, a false narrative, divisive and inimical to national

development.”

He noted that the notion of ” it is our turn president” makes leaders to escape accountability because when he is questioned, the so-called ethnic base and constituents would gather to say “cannot touch our man because it is our turn.”

Olawepo-Hashim added: “This phenomenon is dangerous for national unity, cohesion and national development, and more importantly, rotating president is a pedestrian diversion from the current subject of devolution and decentralization of power from the over centralized centre to the federating states in Nigeria.

“Nigeria would not just become a just and equitable federation, simply because a Southerner is exercising the over blotted power at the centre. It will be more equitable and efficient when the powers are devolved more to the states, regardless of who occupies the office of the

President.”