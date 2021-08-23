A group, the National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG), whose members believe in Nigeria and its unity, has drummed support for the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to become the country’s president in 2023.

The group pledged loyalty to Yahaya Bello’s ambition to become Nigeria’s president. Its convener, Comrade Abbah Abbah, made this known to journalists in Abuja.

The group noted that Bello has the requisite capacity and has distinguished himself through the empowerment of young people by appointing them into positions of authority and would set up structures to increase the youth’s interest in politics.

Abbah said, “Nigerian youth has consistently demonstrated willingness and ability to foster lasting change, that we all desire and gain a greater sense of belonging in governance.” He added that in 2023, the group would support the governor of Kogi State, who they believe if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria as president would do well.

“The National Youth Mandate Group (NYMG) is a group of youth of like mind, who believes in Nigeria, it has structures at the national, geopolitical zones, state and wards levels. We shall be holding town meetings in six political zones and states in Nigeria,” he said.