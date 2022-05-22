Youths across the country made a huge statement on their steadfast support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election, on Saturday.

It was a simultaneous gathering of massive crowds of youths in over 23 states, across the six geo-political zones of the federation, in a show of force, tagged, “Nationwide Capacity Rally for Yahaya Bello”. Participants chanted solidarity songs while carrying various placards in support of Bello from as early as 9 am in all the locations.

The youths, who said they had mobilised over 16 million active holders of Permanent Voter’s Cards to actualise a Yahaya Bello presidency come 2023, noted that the nationwide capacity rally was to demonstrate that they meant business and would go all out for their own in the forthcoming elections.

The National Coordinator of the groups, under the umbrella of Rescue Nigeria Mission, Abdullahi Shuaibu Damat, who was present at the Federal Capital Territory rally, said the youths were already thinking beyond the primary elections of the major parties in their quest for Yahaya Bello as President of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Damat, who spoke at the Unity Fountain venue of the Abuja rally, said the youths had seized their future in their own hands with technology, the resolve to shun money politics and heightened determination to participate actively in the forthcoming election.

In Ilorin, there was traffic gridlock yesterday as youths in their hundreds held a solidarity rally in support of the presidential ambition of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

The youths under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Nationwide march for Yahaya Bello (RENMISS) had gathered at the frontage of Kwara State stadium complex, Taiwo road, Ilorin from where they marched through Taiwo Isale, Emir’s road and General Post Office area.

“If you have your colleagues everywhere in the nation – Bauchi, Sokoto, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra, Katsina, Kano, Gombe, South South and all across the country, ask them about the kind of crowd they have seen today, simultaneously, in all the states.

“It has never happened before in Nigeria. This is what we mean by the phrase ‘it is youths o’ clock. We want to appeal to the stakeholders and leaders to choose the person that can deliver the election at this point in time. In Nigeria today, no politician comes close to the Yahaya Bello structure.”

In Nasarawa State, the meeting point was Kaura Plaza, along Jos road. The massive crowd walked to UBA junction and gathered at Total. In Jigawa, they gathered at a three-star hotel and matched from there through the streets.

In Oyo State, the crowd moved from ShopRite through Ringroad to Challenge, among others, while the Kwara rally started from Kwara State Stadium, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin, and moved through the Post Office to other parts of the state.

Other states where the capacity rally was held simultaneously were Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe, Anambra, Cross River, Borno, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, and Yobe, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, the state coordinator of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN), Halimat Mohammed said they believed in Kogi governor’s ability to deliver if elected as Nigeria’s next president.

“We are supporting Governor Yahaya Bello because we believe he can change Nigeria for better. This is the time for the youths. All youths must support Bello. He will provide jobs for us because as one of us, he understands our plight.

The treasurer of YBN, Yinusa Shehu corroborated Halimat as he described Bello as an achieving governor who will replicate his youth-friendly policies at the federal level.

Shehu expressed the confidence that Bello will emerge victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.