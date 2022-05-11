Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a 45-year-old female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Mrs Ruby Isaac Chinenye, has unveiled a 50-year roadmap to save Nigeria from many challenges confronting it as a nation.

Mrs Chinenye also promised to use her connections and profession to bring Nigeria out of the huge foreign debt the country is currently facing, saying she would ensure the country become a producing nation instead of a consuming one.

She made the pledges while declaring her interest to run for the office of the president in Abuja.

The 2023 presidential hopeful, who is a financial expert, said: “We will make every Nigerian a stakeholder, the best way out of any problem is by tackling it from the source. If we tackle the source of anything that would lead to borrowing, we will then begin to tackle other issues one by one, and the only way all these can be fixed is only if Nigeria becomes a producing nation instead of a consuming nation.”

Mrs Chinyere added that she would focus on security which would enhance the livelihood of citizens.

According to her, “Solving insecurity is automatically solving hunger problem. Due to high rate of insecurity in Nigeria, farmers abandoned their farms and the citizens are now struggling on a daily basis before eating, while many go to bed on empty stomach.

“Solving insecurity problem is automatically solving the problem of hunger. As a result of insecurity in the land, farmers had been driving away from the farm. Due to this, hunger has taken over the land. Majority Nigerians now go to bed on empty stomach. When hunger and starvation are over, you have automatically solved major challenges in the land; you will then get maximum productivity from our teeming youths.”

She, therefore, advised the youths to take their destiny into their own hands by making sure they vote massively for competent presidential candidate in 2023.

“I advise Nigerians especially the youths to do the needful by voting in new crop of leaders that can take the nation out of its woes. All we need is someone that has the ability to turn things around for the betterment of all Nigerians. If we have the right man or woman as President of Nigeria, the narrative would change; as a matter of fact, Nigeria would be like US, China and so on. There is no point recycling the same crop of leaders that have brought us to this sorry state,” she added.