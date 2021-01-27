A coalition of civil societies, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparency and Good Governance (COCSOTRAGG), has said the solutions to the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria today are good governance, equity, justice and fair play.

This is even as the group called on Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to contest for the 2023 presidency, given his antecedents and penchant for good governance and accountability.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Coordinator of the group, Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, stated that COCSOTRAGG’s advocacy visits to the six geo-political zones of the country revealed that the various challenges peculiar to each zone could only be surmounted when there were good governance, equity, justice and fair play.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the country needs the emergence of good leaders who will not only be transparent but also govern their people well for the betterment of all at all tiers of government in the country.

“It is an open secret that Nigeria does not lag behind in terms of having both material and human resources but the bane of the country is selfless, focused and good leaders to harness the resources for the greatness of the country,” Jibo said.

According to him, with good governance in place in the country, problems like insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, economic crimes, corruption, poverty, among others, shall be a thing of the past, declaring that, “all these (problems) combined have retarded our progress as a people as a lot of time, energy and financial resources are being expended on tackling these unfortunate problems.”

He submitted that something urgently needed to be done to pull the country out of the precipice of a failed state “which Nigeria is drifting towards under the current leadership”, adding that the government should serve Nigerians well for them to have good life, security and a country they would be proud of any day.

Also speaking, the chairman of the group, Marshall Kunoun, declared that the general consensus during the group’s advocacy visits to the six zones in the country was that the country needed a detribalised leader with very good track record of service, commitment who had to be ready to truly serve and bring an end to the problems confronting

Nigeria.

According to Kunoun, “such a leader must, as a matter of fact, be patriotic, sagacious, more proactive with good records. He must be able to rise up to address the current alarming state of crime and criminality leading to the high level of insecurity in every part of

the country today.”

He informed that based on its findings from the geo-political zones, COCSOTRAGG, which stood for promoting transparency and good governance, considered it in the interest of the wellbeing of Nigeria and its people to call on Governor Mohammed to join the 2023

presidential race.

This, according to him, was as a result of the governor’s antecedents, particularly his patriotism, doggedness, age and stance on good governance as he was demonstrating currently in Bauchi State.