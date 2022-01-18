Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses Ayom, has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari informing him about his bid to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Ayom, in the letter tagged, “Indication of Interest to run for the Office of President in 2023” and dated January 13, 2022, disclosed his plans for the country if he emerges president.

The Benue State born businessman is the first APC presidential hopeful from the North-Central to formally inform the president of his intention to contest.

Recall that national leader of the APC and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, had bith formally informed the president of their intention to contest. Tinubu is from the South-West while Umahi is from the South-East.

Ayom’s letter reads in part: “With great humility and deference to your good self, I, Moses Chiahemba Ayom, member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wish to formally notify you of my interest in seeking for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 election under the platform of our great Party the APC.

“My decision to join the race is premised on your Excellent performance and the very solid trajectory of development your policies have placed Nigeria on. Your deft handling of the economy and the near miraculous infrastructure revolution we have witnessed require a firm believer in this course and a proven partner to be sustained.”

On his specific plans, he disclosed his readiness to “sustain the tempo of investment in the armed forces, forge alliances that ensure steady supply and availability of the most modern security equipment and promote discipline and professionalism in the rank and file of our security architecture.”

The presidential aspirant who declared his 2023 presidential ambition on January 1, 2022, at NUJ House, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, also told President Buhari that he, as President, would take urgent steps to reverse the yearly economic losses which the World Bank estimates at $26.2 billion (₦10.1trillion).

Ayom said: “We would consolidate on your good work to break the jink of epileptic supply in Nigeria. We are well aware of ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and projects that your administration is executing to ensure that Nigeria achieves the 24,380 MW power supply and will make their completion a key part of our agenda. This is because we believe, as you do, that doing so would help reverse the annual economic losses attributable to inadequate power supply, which the World Bank estimates at $26.2 Billion (₦10.1 trillion).”

On his strategies to boost the economy, Ayom said: “We plan to leverage your successes to build a vibrant economy that helps Nigerians and businesses to realize their potentials. An economy that that would expand markets and unlock sustainable growth, while creating an enabling environment in which people, communities and businesses can thrive.

“We would build a modern and sustainable economy that leverages advances in ICT and Tech-Innovation. An economy that creates jobs, encourages industrialization, increases tax revenues, improves quality of life, and ensures inclusive growth.”

He pledged to create free trade zones in all 36 states and provide the basic tools and infrastructure that will attract both foreign and local investors for startups that will pick all the youths off the streets.

“We would implement initiatives that would help turn the South East region into the Gwanzhou manufacturing hub of Africa and support locally produced goods with tax incentives.

“We would encourage the manufacture and use of Made in Nigeria goods and as your successor, I would drive Innoson vehicles and make it mandatory for government agencies to follow suit,” the letter added.

For creation of jobs and building of capacity for locals, he said all “uniforms of paramilitary and schools will be gotten from Aba (Abia State) and other states that are skillful. Government offices must patronize made in Nigeria furniture, to mention but a few”

The aspirant recalled his active participation in some key economic programmes of the Buhari administration pointing out that such experiences would be expanded to boost the country’s economy if he is elected President in 2023.

Ayom’s letter drew attention to the President’s first trade mission to China in 2016.

“Mr President will recall that I was a member of your delegation on your first trade mission to China in 2016. I was nominated to be on that delegation as a result of my exploits in the mining sector. While on that trip, my pride as a Nigerian skyrocketed when your good self and President Xi Jinping of China watched as I, on behalf of my Company Granite and Marble Ltd signed a partnership agreement with SBM China Ltd , the world’s largest manufacturer of mining equipment to establish Africa’s largest mining processing plant in Abuja. This agreement was necessitated by your avowed commitment to diversify our economy away from oil.”

The letter continued: “The Central Bank Governor who was also on that delegation approved a N1billion loan from the Real Sector Support Fund (RSSF) in aid of the project. Even though we encountered massive hiccups in the course of processing this facility, your good intentions and best wishes for the project have never wavered. This project once finally packaged shall be a major tool in lifting Nigerians out of poverty.”

Ayom hinted that “Another major policy of yours which I have actively participated in is your revolutionary decision to lift the ban on the FCT Land swap Programme. Under this laudable scheme, I have entered into a partnership with the Federal Housing Authority to develop Africa’s foremost Green Smart City called Ketti District in phase 4 of the FCT master plan”

On his Infrastructure development agenda, the presidential aspirant told Buhari that he would continue the “historic work that your administration has done in the areas of massive investments in roads, bridges, transportation systems to ensure free and cost-effective movement of goods and services.”

He added “we would concentrate on partnerships with the Chinese Railway Corporation for revamping of old routes and expansion of modern railway lines across the country.”

Ayom also informed President Buhari about his desire to tackle challenges in other sectors like education, healthcare, Social Infrastructure including roads, bridges, transportation systems to ensure free and cost-effective movement of goods and services.

“Particularly, we would concentrate on partnerships with the Chinese Railway Corporation for revamping of old routes and expansion of modern railway lines across the country.”

On Education, Ayom said his administration “shall expand investment in education to ensure that every Nigerian has access to quality and affordable education as a matter of national security.”

Noting that access to quality healthcare is an ethical and social imperative and a necessary ingredient for the sustainable long-term development of our national economy, Ayom said: “We shall invest in our hospitals and medical centers in urban and rural areas, encourage private sector players to set up world class health centers to discourage medical tourism and ensure health for all. Particularly, we would set up 6 Regional State of the Art Hospitals nationwide that would be managed by reputable international management firms so that no one needs to travel out for medicals.”

Stressing the need for rapid industrialization in Nigeria, Ayom said “With the improvement that we hope to record in our power supply system, we hope to encourage the growth of industries in the country. This would power production of high-quality goods for both domestic use and exports.

He spoke about the need to invest in expansive agriculture and agribusinessadsing that “We would encourage commercial agriculture and take advantage of increasing world demand for food.”

On Climate Change, he said Climate change will be key to the administration’s agenda. “We would work with relevant international organizations, ensure that our growth plans are climate smart and environmentally friendly.”

On tackling the Drug Epidemic, he noted that the drug epidemic across the country is now a security problem. “It is fueling insurgents, kidnappers, and criminals across the country. We would set up a marshal plan to deal with this problem frontally.”

Ayom also briefed Buhari on the support he enjoys from within and outside the APC noting that “I am pleased to inform Your Excellency that my candidature has been widely endorsed by both Islamic and Christian clerics under the auspices of the Middlebelt Interfaith Conference as well as socio cultural groups from the South-East and South-South. I have also received the blessings of the Tiv Traditional Council headed by the Tor Tiv himself, Prof James Ayatse and his council of chiefs.

“My wide consultations have received the attention of women groups, youth organizations and the Association of the physically challenged. In our Party the APC, I am the first aspirant to publicly declare interest in the 2023 Presidency having done so on January 1, 2022.”