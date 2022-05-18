All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its screening committees for the state House of Assembly and special congress to elect local government, state and national delegates.

The party also spurned media reports suggesting that it has shifted the date for its presidential primary from May 30-June 1 to May 28-30.

An online media had last week quoted impeccable sources within the presidency who it said confirmed that the ruling party has moved back its presidential primary election to hold between 28 and May 30, instead of the original date of May 30 to June 1, 2022.

But in a statement issued by the party’s national publicity secretary, Barr Felix Morka, APC described the report as fake news.

Morka noted that the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for the 2023 elections remain as earlier published.

According to him, the governorship primary election will hold on -Friday, 20th of May, 2022 while that of the state House of Assembly will take place on Sunday, 22nd of May, 2022.

He added that the primary election for House of Representatives is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while that of Senate is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Stating that the party’s presidential convention will hold from Monday, May 30 to June, 2022, Morka noted that in the event where an adjustment becomes necessary, such changes would be communicated via the party’s communication channels.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the chairpersons and secretaries of the committees on behalf of the national chairman at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, deputy national chairman (North) of the APC, Abubakar Kyari, urged committee members to be diligent in their duty and adhere to the guidelines issued by the party for the conduct of their assignment.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the inauguration, one of the committee chairmen, Osita Okechukwu, noted that the task before the committees is to screen those that are qualified to run for the state assemblies after meeting all set conditions.

“We are going to elect five delegates per ward and there are 8,809 wards in the country. Those elected five delegates per ward will go to the state and elect the governor; we are going to elect 3 delegates from each of the 774 local governments who will elect the president. But the first job is the screening and the delegates would be elected and the delegates would in turn elect the gubernatorial and presidential candidates,” Okechukwu said.