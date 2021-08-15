What is your message to Nigerian youths as the world celebrated International Youth Day a few days back amidst the need to build the capacity of youths to be change agents in transforming the nation?

The time has come for governments of different jurisdictions to boldly integrate the youth in the mainstream of politics in the governance because youths are the future leaders (we call them leaders of tomorrow).

I must say that right from the military era down to the democratic era, youth have not been effectively integrated into the Nigerian mainstream politics and the problem we had with this administration is Endsars agitations here there, in different zones. There are indicators that as a matter of urgency, there is a need to integrate our youth women into politics. A number of youth women graduated from school and they end up doing nothing.

There must be a deliberate policy that to address this. There must be vocational training for our men to make sure that they have legitimate lively means hold because if they’re not exposed to legitimate livelihood means, definitely they would be exposed to means of livelihood.

Ultimately, they should be counterproductive in the society. We have to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for coming up with so many programs under the Social Investment programme and the CBN Investment programme too. In Ebonyi State, we are lagging in this respect. Ebonyi State Governor is one of the most friendly in the history of this country. He captures the issue of women and youths empowerment in the blueprint of his administration and that is why he roled out empowerment programmes periodically for these women. We have ENDSARS Empowerment, Youth Women Empowerment, Diaspora Skills Empowerment, and this is for strictly skills.

There is also a farming programme for the windows and civil servants, with about N30 billion, this the facilities they easily access and the payment module is such a way that is full of confidence to servants.

In Ebonyi State, we do emphasize on what we call second address system, a scheme whereby civil servants at all levels of government in the state and is supposed to be alternative in the area of agriculture whether primary, secondary or tertiary and that is where they have support based in the civil service as also something to lay hands on after they bow down from civil service.

What is your opinion on the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South East?

Although zoning is done by political parties, not individuals, it will be fair to zone the presidential ticket to the Southeast to heal the scars of the civil war which all of us are guilty of. Nigeria was divided into three regions from 1945 to 1966 (the Northern, Western and Eastern regions) before the Mid- Western Region (present Edo and Delta States) was created from Western Region in 1963), adding that it was the basis upon which the independence of Nigeria was negotiated by Nigerian nationalists with the British colonialists. So every region should be carried along. However, in doing that you look at equity and justice, party constitution, and the need for fairness to carry everybody along and I believe there is going to be fair play if South East is given the opportunity to produce the next president in 2023.

And I must say this will not be achieved by violence or agitations, but by permutation and mindful utterances. It is by negotiations working and also dialogue with people in a roundtable discussion, with the right moves I believe that the southeast would be given the opportunity to produce the next president.

The last time South East was there is during the pre-Republican administration, I think that the southeast has not been given a fair opportunity to become a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

How can you rate the performance of Ebonyi State under the leadership of Governor Umahi?

The Governor is an extraordinary leader who deployed passion and ingenuity in the service of his people.

I can say he is a man that comes once in the playbook and anytime he does, people should take advantage of him. If you have been in Ebonyi State before 2015 and you coming to the State today, you would appreciate a man who would have been able to do these by transforming it to be one of the megacities in Nigeria, he deserves to be called a world-class leader.

I won’t say Governor Umahi ought to be called a world-class leader because of his track record of excellence.

When he was a party chairman of a political party, he built a party secretariat that standout to his credit today.

He became the first governor without the support of his principal and today we have unprecedented development in the state.

The state has one of the most exquisite shopping malls that is biggest in Africa, highest fly when compared to Abuja and Lagos, etc and this is what made me feel he is an extraordinary leader.

Before the governor came on board, we had an infrastructure deficit in Ebonyi State and human capital was very low. But today we celebrate a state with a wonderful road network with a 50 years guarantee. The state is now a global village. We have completed over 1,500 state roads, over 500 kilometres of federal road built by the Ebonyi state governor. We have completed 13 flyovers, he has also built wonderful roundabout to beautify the capital city and we are building long-lasting economic facilities, today the state has one of Africa’s biggest shopping mall, it will house 5,000 shops, we have Southeast biggest International market built by our governor, it will house 3,000 to 5000 shops. We are also building an international airport. This airport will be like that of Abuja and Lagos. It is now 60 per cent completed, we also have Africa’s Biggest School of Medicine, a very beautiful edifice, for the treatment of cancer, heart surgery. This will avert medical tourism abroad and the governor feels the money taking to India and UK will go back to the state. It will create 10,000 jobs, the governor is also ensuring that insecurity is a thing of the past by construction of street lights. Every local government has 20 kilometers street lights that function for 12 hours, we have also built an Economic Centre for conferences. If you visit Ebonyi in 2015 and now you will understand that he is doing a great job and transforming the state.

There are allegations that the state government does award contracts to self and friends who are close to the government how true?

The people of Ebonyi State are very happy with the work the governor has done and the governor himself. If you have been to Ebonyi State before 2015 and be there recently you will see for yourself and answer the question. I will not tell you the secret of our performance, but the secret of our performance is that the governor engages the civil servants under direct labour, and over 80 per cent of our projects are executed via direct labour and one of the gains of this Is that we are engaging our local content both nonskilled, semi and skilled. We don’t patronise expatriates or foreigners that will lead to a loss of over 60 per cent of capital flight. Today, we are having the highest number of flyovers in the country apart from Abuja and Lagos, today we have the biggest light tunnel in the whole of Africa named after President Muhammadu Buhari. it is the face of Ebonyi State. If you are there you will think you are in first work countries. The governor of the state deploys the resources of the state for the benefit of the people and ensure that it is used judiciously.