The national executive officers of the Ibrahim Progressive Women Support Forum led by its national coordinator, Amb. Mrs Ethel Idahosa, has called on Ibrahim Bello Dauda to join the 2023 presidential race.

Idahosa, during the annual strategic progressive meeting of the group in Lagos State said Dauda is the only man that can rescue the country and restore its lost glory.

“Our call is informed by the patriotic demeanor and leadership qualities of Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

“His outstanding and pragmatic leadership qualities have placed him far and high above his peers. He also has the required dosage of energy to run the office effectively considering his youthi age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a highly motivated and passionate professional who conceived several ideas and made most of them worthwhile projects that have positively affected the lives of people.

“The Ibrahim Progressives Women Support Forum is earnestly calling on all Nigerian women and Youths that passionately want a rebirth for our beloved country to Support the call on this dynamic and charismatic leader, to run for President come 2023.

“The forum strongly believed that if a detribalized leader and a sound technocrat from the youth extraction in the person of Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda should be given the chance to rule our dear country Nigeria come 2023, True service will be felt,” she said.

El-Dabi, who was born on the June 3, 1972 hails from Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT