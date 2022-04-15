There were indications yesterday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may convene an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) next week Wednesday, April 20, 2022, impeccable sources told Prime Business Africa Thursday evening.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the Senator Abudullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the governing APC arrived at a decision to invoke Article 25:2 of the APC Constitution that empowers the NWC to summon such an emergency NEC following the urgency of NEC’s approval for the party’s timetable for activities leading to the 2023 general election, including the ruling primaries to elect candidates for all elective positions.

It was gathered that the meeting billed to hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja beginning from 10 am on Wednesday would take crucial decisions and agree on certain issues before submiting the party’s timetable to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withing the time frame.

One of the decisions taken by the NWC at its meeting last Wednesday that require the approval of NEC is the proposed N100 million cost for presidential forms.

After its March 26, 2022 national convention where its national and regional leaders were elected, this would be the first time the Adamu-led NWC will be convening the first NEC of the APC under its leadership.