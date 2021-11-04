A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has applauded northern youths, for declaring support for the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The supporters, under the auspices of Arewa Youth for Amaechi 2023, had endorsed Amaechi’s presidential aspiration.

The youths identified the former Rivers State governor as possessing the right credentials to lead the country on the path of desired development and national unity.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, thanked the Northern youths for coming out openly to identify with the transportation minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chieftain stated that Amaechi, who he said is appreciated both home and outside, has what it takes to become the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

He appealed to traders and residents to join hands with the state government to keep the markets and other public places clean at all times.