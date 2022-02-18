Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Coalition Group (NCG) for Osinbajo 2023, on Friday, sought the royal blessing for the project at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

This is even as the group described the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a welcome development considering his competence and readiness to make Nigeria a better place.

Leader of the 95-man delegation and national secretary of the group, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, in his speech, extolled the rich cultural heritage of Oduduwa kingdom, describing the ancient city of Ile-Ife as the globally-recognised headquarters of Yoruba ethnic nationalities across the world.

Addressing the monarch, Dr. Dibia said, “His Imperial Majesty, you must bring Yoruba nationalities united for Professor Yemi Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

“Prof. Osinbajo presidential acceptability is beyond ethnic or political party sentiments and considerations as both the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC governors and stakeholders are rooting for him come 2023.”

According to him, the Professor of Law remains Nigeria’s best option in 2023, urging Nigerians of all walks of life to rally behind him for the good of the country and its people.

In his brief response, the Ooni of Ife recounted his time-long relationship with Prof. Osinbajo and described him as cerebral and the best for APC and the entire Nigerians as president come 2023.

The first-class traditional ruler admonished the delegation of NCG campaigners to count on his royal support while urging them to go about the project peacefully.

In the delegation to the Ooni of Ife’s palace were NCG national treasurer, Aisha Shehu; NCG national woman leader, Mrs Mary kemi Oluwajana, as well as coordinators of Lagos and Osun State chapters of NCG, among others.