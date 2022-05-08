Some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Saturday staged a protest against an alleged plot to impose the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Hakeem Jamiu, for a second term.

The aggrieved party members from Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency II, stormed the state party Secretariat in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital to ventilate their disapproval at the move.

They accused the Hon. Paul Omotoso led State Working Committee of conniving with some people in government to foist Jamiu, whom they branded as unpopular on APC.

Former Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun Council, Hon. Kayode Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the protesters stated that any imposition act would be tantamount to flouting the entrenched rotation policy in the constituency.

Ojo said: “The purpose of this protest is to let our party know that it can’t afford to impose Hon Hakeem Jamiu, someone who is widely deemed to be unpopular on all of us, unless we want to lose to the opposition.

“Again, we have an unwritten rotation policy among Igbemo, Iworoko, Are, Afao/Araromi Obo wards that we should rotate this assembly seat, and that we have been doing faithfully.

“What has he done to deserve a second term? Why Igbemo Ekiti again that had occupied the seat six times when other wards have not occupied it for once?

“Our party should go and gauge the mood of the people in that constituency, he is not wanted, if it is going to be Igbemo at all cost, Jamiu shouldn’t be imposed on us. They should allow free and fair primary. That is our humble demand”, he stated.

Responding, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said the party was not considering such a plan, describing the allegation as a baseless and unfounded accusation.

Dipe, however, added that the party and those opposed to Jamiu have no right to stop the Deputy Speaker from contesting election, saying it is within the lawmaker’s constitutional right .

“We are not going to impose anybody. We are not planning to impose. The party will conduct a free and fair primary, but we won’t stop Hon. Hakeem Jamiu from seeking a second term, it is his right.