The geo-political regions are back to the battle front over where President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s successor should come from.

Last week, the Southern and Middlebelt Leaders (SMBL) and the Northern leaders, under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum and North Central Peoples Forum renewed their debate on the issue.

The SMBL reiterated their demand for the next president to come to the southern part of the country.

They took the clamour a notch yesterday as they told the two major parties, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to forget about getting votes from their regions if they refuse to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the southern region.

But the northern leaders maintained that they will not be bamboozled into accepting that condition.

While the apex socio-cultural northern group ACF said they are more interested in the capacity of the candidate, the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) said that they will continue to dialogue with other zones to ensure that a North Central person emerges the President of Nigeria in 2023.

A day later the NEF also called the bluff of the SMLF, noting that the northern region is still the king maker in the country.

But this tussle isn’t new. The Southern and middle belt leaders had last year asked all southern politicians not to accept vice presidential or national chairmanship positions in their parties ahead of 2023.

Following this charge, state governors of southern extraction had also demanded that the 2023 presidency must be zone to their region, a clamour which was resisted by their northern counterparts and traditional rulers from the northern region.

Neither APC or PDP has taken a position on where their presidential ticket will be zoned to in 2023. However, while the PDP has thrown its presidential ticket open to all contenders, indications that the APC presidential candidate will emerge from the South are rife following the fact that all aspirants so far are southerners.

More so, all APC national chairmanship aspirants are from the North which reflects the party’s move towards shifting power to the south after the President Muhammadu Buhari presidency.

However, the disagreement over which zone should produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023, heightened after the 2019 election.

For some pundits, this was not surprising to say the least. Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, the agitation for power rotation assumed a new dimension in the build up to the 2011 presidential election.

Although, the clamour for a president of South West extraction following the demise of Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, produced former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, it was not until the sad demise of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua that the power rotation agitation heightened.

Even though the dispute was within the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the northern leaders within the party had called for the retention of the party’s presidential ticket in the zone after Yar’Adua’s demise.

They outrightly opposed then President Goodluck Jonathan’s ambition to run for the office in 2011. But following the pro-Jonathan sentiments that engulfed the political space at the time, he was elected president in 2011 defeating the consensus Northern candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Jonathan enjoyed the backing of Obasanjo and most of the northern governors who campaigned for him amid strong resentments in the region.

But that was not the end of the matter. In the build up to the 2015 election, the demand for power to return to the North re-emerged. The governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, caused an upset in the party when he declared that Jonathan agreed to serve for one term and handover to the North.

Rattled by the declaration, the Jonathan Presidency denied making such commitments, a situation which sparked fresh tussle within the party.

While the wrangling within PDP raged, the opposition platforms, comprising the ACN, CPC, ANPP and parts of APGA, were putting finishing touches to their merger arrangement which began in 2011.

However, the crisis in PDP festered as Jonathan’s 2015 ambition became a reality. The crisis came to a head at the national convention of the party in Abuja, where seven PDP governors staged a walkout and later declared the formation of the nPDP.

The then state governors who moved out of the party were Sule Lamido of Jigawa; Musa Kwankwaso of Kano; Murtala Nyako of Adamawa; Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara State; Babangida Aliyu of Niger; Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto; and Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers.

They were also joined by former Senate president Abubakar Bukola Saraki under the leadership of Abubakar Baraje. They also enjoyed the backing of Obasanjo who had also fallen out with Jonathan. He had also called on Jonathan not to contest in 2015.

With the success of the APC merger, governors of Rivers, Adamawa, Kwara, Kano and Sokoto states eventually joined the party. Then governors of Niger and Lamido stayed back in the PDP.

At this stage, PDP, as the ruling party, had become weak going into the 2015 election, while APC garnered political momentum.

Jonathan lost the election, causing PDP the ruling party status. APC assumed the position of ruling party with Buhari as president.

Smarting from the political misstep in 2015, PDP zoned it’s 2019 presidential ticket to the North, a situation which threw up former vice president, Atiku, against Buhari, two northerners. With a North/North ticket on the ballot, the power shift clamour wasn’t so loud it seemed.

But with 2023 in view, the decibels over the power shift debate has since risen just as the political permutations puts PDP in a tight spot over how it will zone its ticket. The pressure doesn’t seem much in APC, especially as a president from the south seems more real on its platform after a Buhari-led presidency.

For pundits, this is so because, so far, the bulk of APC presidential hopefuls are from the southern part of the country while all the national chairmanship candidates are from the North, if the presidency/party chairman, regional rotation tradition is anything to go by.

Perhaps, in a bid to keep the ruling party guessing on its next move, PDP has, for now, thrown it’s presidential ticket open even though it’s southern governors have been in cahoots with their counterparts in the APC for the next president to come from the South.

Still, some PDP stakeholders, like High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, aver that the party’s return to power is through a northern candidate, a claim opposed by the likes of Dr Katchy Ononuju, who argues that the party’s ticket should move to South East.

Nevertheless, the unfolding scenario further compounds the situation for the regional bodies even though they seem set on piling the pressure on political platforms on the matter. This is even as pundits aver that the regional blocs must have to find a way to reach some form of compromise beyond the egotistical grandstanding but in the collective interest of Nigerians.

Political pundits like political commentator, Ben Utowen, stated “it would be interesting to see how the regional blocs find a common ground on the situation considering that the political parties would have a strong say in the eventual outcome of events.”

Lawyer and political analyst, Maxwell Obiekwe, adds, “As critical as these discussions are, which sadly reflects our stage of socio-cultural and political evolution as a people, I think these groups which we consider as one of the most elite class, should structure a more elevating discuss on the issues so that the quality of governance can be improved. I think that is what will concern Nigerians and Nigeria more.”