Chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, has urged politicians to be conscious of accountability to Nigerians after the 2023 elections.

Mrs Nda-Isaiah made the call on Tuesday in her opening remarks at the annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards 2021 holding at thr International conference Centre in Abuja.

She said, “All those in different positions of leadership particularly political leadership, as we approach the forthcoming 2023 election, I want them to remember that there is life beyond elections, a life of accountability to citizens and to God Almighty.”

Mrs. Nda-Isaiah, who stressed the importance of service to humanity, assured that the legacy of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, would be sustained through the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation, which he founded before his demise.

“I think we should all live a life of service. My husband would have been 60 on May 1st 2022, a few weeks ago. In honour of his memory and legacy, the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation, which he founded will be retooled, so to speak, to have an impact in specific areas where we believe he was most passionate about. The foundation will have a flagship project, the Big Ideas,” she added.