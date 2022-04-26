A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali, has said that the continuous stay in office of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers seeking to contest for various elective positions is unethical and immoral.

Ali, who made the remarks while speaking with some Journalists in Kaduna, said the honourable thing for them to do is to resign and pursue their political ambitions.

“I am aware that some of Buhari’s ministers have ambitions to contest for one office or the other. In fact, some have even openly declared their interest to contest for elective positions yet they are pretending to be unaware of the moral burden on them to resign and prosecute their campaigns.

“Hiding behind the court judgement on the provision in the electoral act for them to resign before the party convention is neither here nor there because there was a precedent even in the Jonathan Administration when seven ministers tendered their resignation months to the PDP’s primaries to contest for various offices,” he said.

The APC chieftain said the concerned ministers don’t need any presidential directive or court judgement to resign, stressing that they should be conscious enough to know that their continuous stay in office is a liability to the party and the government.

“At the moment some of them are distracted already and government functions that have to do with the security and welfare of citizens are suffering. Take the issue of the Transport Minister, who has literally turned himself into the Minister of Railways, we need someone who can concentrate on supervising the operations and construction of the rail-lines without any distraction at least up to the end of the Buhari Administration.

“In another clime, he could have even resigned without prompting because of his failure to ensure security of the rail-lines, which caused calamity to many families as I am talking now.

“While Nigerian students are languishing at home because of the protracted strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the man in charge of negotiating to ensure that the strike is called off is busy consulting across the country to run for office.

“This is immoral and we should not continue to run our country like this. There has to be the irreducible minimum we should not cross,” he said.

Ali however, commended the State Governments for getting it right by directing those with political ambition to resign, saying the reverse is the case at the Federal Level.

He said it will be difficult to convince Nigerians that those Ministers are not using public funds to pursue their political ambitions.

“With N100 million pegged for presidential nomination form, what’s the salary of a Minister of the Republic? While they remain in office, how are we sure that they are not going to use the public funds at their disposal to buy the presidential nomination form and pursue and their electoral ambition,” he said.

He said the main reason why public officials are encouraged to relinquish their offices before contesting elections is to ensure that they do not take undue advantage of their offices to pursue personal ambitions to the detriment of public interest.

He called on President Buhari to do the needful by directing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to issue a circular directing all public officials at the Federal Level to relinquish their offices in order to pursue their political ambitions.