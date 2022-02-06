Stakeholders in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have declared that they were supporting the aspiration of the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become the next President of Nigeria because of what he did for the party in the state in 2014.

The APC stakeholders disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard at Elele in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the inauguration, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Wihioka, said Tinubu rescued the administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in 2014 when it was being humiliated by the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wihioka, who represented Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, expressed the hope that Tinubu will solve the problem of Nigeria, being that the presidency has been his life-long ambition.

He said: “We stand by Tinubu and by Tinubu we will continue to stand because this is a man after being governor for eight years, has never aspired to be minister, Senator, vice president or take any appointment, instead he has always nominated people to such positions.

“We are not aware that someone from Ikwerre wants to become the President of this country. All of our votes in Ikwerre will be for Tinubu come 2023.

“Amaechi wants to change history by claiming that Ikwerre is Igbo, we are not Igbo. Every supporter of BAT should be assured of votes from Rivers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Also speaking, the Rivers State coordinator of BAT Vanguard, Chief Tony Okocha, traced the historical formation of APC, especially in Rivers State and why Tinubu should be supported for 2023.

Okocha stated: “Our business is to sell Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we want Rivers State to be part of our story. BAT will become President come 2023. BAT rescued us in 2014 when we were being pummel daily by the PDP.”