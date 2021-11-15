The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Support Group has said the former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Chairman of the steering committee of the group in Rivers State, Senator Wilson Ake, disclosed this yesterday while speaking during the formal inauguration of the group in Port Harcourt.

Ake said it was regrettable that those who claimed that Tinubu was too old to become the country’s next president were calm when he was working hard for the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

He said: “Tinubu worked hard for the APC just like Senator Magnus Abe. When Tinubu was working so hard for APC, nobody talked about age. Now, they want him to go and sit down with you as a younger person.

“We are supporting Tinubu because we know that he is eminently qualified. We are not against anybody who wants to try but don’t wish Tinubu death because you want to run.

“If they are using age, it is like they regretted voting for Buhari. So anybody using the question of age to attack Tinubu is only playing the ostrich but we cannot be distracted. It will only be fair and respect to justice if we say Tinubu should be President of Nigeria.”

In his speech, secretary of the steering committee, Hon Wogu Boms, called on APC members in the state to support Tinubu as it was becoming clear that the former Lagos State governor would be Nigeria’s next president.

Boms said: “This matter is serious because it has to do with the lives of millions we cannot see. What we do or do not do affects the welfare of millions of people. I want all of us to bring out our mind and focus on the ball, which is to support Tinubu. It is becoming clear that Tinubu will become president of Nigeria.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, former chief of staff, Government House, Hon Tony Okocha, said Nigeria needs a leader with a Midas touch to lead it to the Promised Land.

Okocha said, “We need a leader who has the Midas touch to take Nigeria to the Promised Land and that is Tinubu. Lagos being the epicentre of development in Nigeria was midwifed by Tinubu. He is detribalised.”