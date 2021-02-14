ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to submit himself for national service and contest for the number one seat of the country in 2023, adding that the group alongside many other young Nigerians were tired of recycled bandwagons ruling the country.

The group made this known at the weekend through its president-general, Comrade Gambo ibrahim Gunjungu, when they paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bello at the Government House in Lokoja.

He maintained that the group after its research came to the conclusion to make the call on Governor Bello to run for President in 2023, saying they were proud of his numerous antecedents in the areas of security, infrastructure, youth and women inclusion in governance as well as his firmness against the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president-general asserted that they, like many other young Nigerians wanted to change the narratives of political bandwagon and recycled politicians hence, were looking up to him as the hope of Nigerian youths

He added that they were discussing with their patrons and already had the network it would take to propagate their message all over the nation.

Governor Bello in his remark called on citizens across the nation to continually support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the president was doing his best to proffer solutions to the different challenges the country was faced with.

He added that the discussions and the events of the 2023 election was for the Almighty God to decide, reiterating that there must be a country before the talk of leadership in 2023 would be appropriate.

Governor Bello noted that one of the platforms which the president has created was by him leading the way in the creation of the All Progressive Congress, adding that in recent times, the call for Nigerians particularly the youths to revalidate and register as members of the APC was an affirmation of his good intentions.

He added that his responsibility as the Chairman of the committee was not limited to any individual as the APC platform was made opened for every persons to add their own quota while some new entrants would be refined to learn the party’s modules of operations.

The governor opined that despite the numerous challenges which his administration faced at inception, it has in five years changed the negative story of the state to that of unity and integration; infrastructure, boosting of security, institutional reforms and other areas owing to its honesty, resilience and tenacity in right doing.

He charged the AYF to encourage Nigerian youths to participate in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the APC noting that only through such effort could they be empowered to take leadership from those few persons who were dragging the nation backwards.