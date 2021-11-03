A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the party in Rivers State to redouble its efforts towards sacking the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the state has had enough larceny from the PDP, which allegedly looted the treasury without recourse to posterity.

He wondered what would warrant the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration to borrow to fund projects when it recently received a whopping sum of N78 billion from the federal government for federal projects executed by the immediate-past administration in the state.

The APC chieftain queried: “What need would there be to consider borrowing when the state has been kept in the dark over the N78 billion Federal Government Refund to Rivers State for FG projects executed during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi?”

Eze, who was former national publicity secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), commended former APC governorship candidate in the state, Dr Dakuku Peterside, for exposing the huge debt burden of the state.

He stated that the state is allegedly incurring debts to the tone of N300 billion without commensurate achievements to justify it.

The APC chieftain alleged that there was a serial rape on the commonwealth of Rivers people since 2015 when the state began to witness steady decline in all facets of life including education, health, critical infrastructure, investment, economy and quality of life.