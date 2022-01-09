The display of political unity of the north central geopolitical zone culminating in the endorsement of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki for the 2003 presidency is a huge lesson in the history of politics in Nigeria. Many political analysts see it as a function of divine time that has manifested, while others see it as a product of constructive and mutual engagement of reason ,instinct, commitment and oneness among the political players of the zone, hitherto easily divided by factors of tribe, ethnicity and religion.

This time around, the zone has shocked everyone with its sudden single voice on the need to come together to present its potentials for the common good of the nation.

Those who belong to various political philosophies especially within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have jettisoned all prejudices and embraced each other for the progress, growth and development of the north central zone.

What has not happened is about to happen. Elders, youth and women groups ,and those who seem to have gone on political recess have suddenly resumed to put the house together for the sake of the zone and the nation. This has never happened in the political history of the nation ,especially within the central zone. What normally happened is mere regional noise of threats, vows, pledges and desires for the defense and promotion of such political interests, but always ended up within the confines of individual limits. But this time around, it took off as a crusade, a movement, a conference and a nationalist struggle with strong sense of patriotism, moral focus, timely consideration and seriousness.

From an objective and neutral view, one could see a people coming together to demonstrate understanding, express intra-family confidence among themselves and encouraging themselves to work together for their own good and that of the nation. It is not easy to have this kind of political harmony and consensus within a political class for obvious reasons, but where a people are collectively pained and devastated by similar circumstance of bitter experiences, it becomes pertinent to put heads together to built a strong cohesion to penetrate and score political goals. Once bitten ,twice shy they say.

The simple and humble philosophy is that other zones, especially the north west and north east should give their support to the north central to produce the President of Nigeria come 2023. This is to reciprocate the kind political gestures of the central zone which has helped other zones get to power.

As it stands today, the north central zone is far behind other zones in terms of development because they are not well represented in the corridors of political power where rewards are shared and political profits are obtained ,and where the principle of authoritative allocation of values is anchored. The zone is more focused than before and more organized in bringing its resources together for the emancipation of the zone. It has decided to find a common political ground in promoting the course of the zone through one of its own.

And the lot has fallen on Dr Saraki who has been unanimously endorsed by critical segments of the north central population covering Plateau, Benue, Kogi , Kwara , Niger ,Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory ,FCT to fly the ticket of the party. The choice of Saraki drew inspiration from his political profile , strength and multi-capacity displayed in the various assignments he has done. Wherever he has worked ,he has delivered and left visible legacies of leadership. He has ventured into developmental politics by putting to test the principle of the possibility of positive thinking where many are afraid.

At a time like this, we need a leader that understands leadership and its basic condiments. We need a leader who understand Nigeria and its leadership chemistry. We need a leaders who connects and can easily connect with the rest of the nation and the world. We need a leadership face which speaks of hope and gives assurance of a better tomorrow. We need a leader whose quality and quantity of compassion and godliness is deep enough to take us to the promised land. The nation has passed through many types of leadership that has always ended up in unpalatable ways. While its true that no man is perfect and Saraki can not be, it is common knowledge that there are people whose deep sincerity and transparency in leadership always create sweet impressions of strong hope and assurances. Such persons always go beyond the usual rhetoric of politics. Saraki is the man for the job. He is the digital face of contemporary Nigerian political leadership. A visit to key stakeholders within the states mentioned and the FCT confirmed strong support for the former governor, senior parliamentarian and party leader. His educational, physical ,mental , political ,social and psychological energy speaks volumes about his personality. He is highly respected because of his manner he conducts himself and his activities. He has friends across the other 5 geopolitical zones.Now that the north central has endorsed him, it behoves on staeholders to move to other zones to present him to the other zones and seek their understanding and support for him and the zone ahead of the 2023 elections. God bless the north central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, God bless our Leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.