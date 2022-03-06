The Presidential ambition of former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki is no doubt, gathering momentum. This is being boosted by the positive responses across the country, especially as the National Campaign Council,CAC of the Saraki Campaign Organisation concludes the tour of the largest geopolitical zone of the nation, the North West Zone. From Sokoto to Kebbi, Zamfara to Jigawa, Kano to Kaduna to Katsina, the story is that of increase acceptability and endorsement.

Key political figures across the North West have seen in Saraki definitive leadership, focus, courage and stamina, skill and determination to restore political confidence of the nation.

Alignments, realignments, reconciliations and regrouping are fastly taking place as part of the needed support base for Saraki, who is widely believed to be the new political bride of the nation. From the north central, to the north West and then to the north East, the wind is blowing in support of the courageous and versatile leader who has left very loud impact on the political scene.

With few months to the primaries of the PDP, it is expected that the other zones yet to be visited will be galvanised in one direction for his emergence as the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 Presidential Elections.

From 1999-2007 former President Olusegun Obasanjo was in charge, 2007-2009 was the late Musa Yar’Adua who died midway and his tenure was completed by his vice , Dr Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan got elected in 2011and continued until 2015 when he lost to the incumbent and outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari. Now Buhari’s tenure will end in 2023 from where a new president is expected to takeover.

Now, both the North and South are interested in the office and both have cogent reasons to seek to occupy it. The north central geopolitical zone has expressed strong desire to occupy the exalted office of President having supported every former President to get to office. The zone can boast of eminently qualified and competent, willing and determined political leaders, well grounded in the art and science of democratic governance.

Within the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, former Kwara State governor and immediate past President of the 8th Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr Bukola Saraki is in the race for the top job. Saraki who took the bull by its horn to become the irremovable Senate President of the 8th national assembly, is today, being presented by the north central zone to once again, take the bull by the horn again to be the next President of Nigeria by God’s grace.

The candidature of the former Senate President is being received with huge acceptability and blessings by key political actors across political divides. Key political leaders of the north central are making a strong case to the fact that the north central should be supported for the office. In the north west, we had the late Sardauna of Sokoto, second republic President Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua who took over from Obasanjo. In the north east, precisely from Bauchi State was the late Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, the former premier of the north.

The highest positions the north central has ever occupied under the current democratic dispensation were those of the Senate President, deputy Senate President, deputy Speakers, ministers of women affairs, sports, special duties, solid minerals, ministers of state and DGs of ITF, etc. Even the FCT and NIPSS that are located within the region, no north central person has occupied them under a democratic government and yet our votes have determined the elections of all former Presidents without commensurate development in the region.

Of the three geopolitical sub zones in the north, only the north central has not been fairly treated in the leadership scheme of the nation, hence the need to give the zone the ample opportunity. It is in this wise that one of her own, a veteran all rounder, a man who has performed creditably well as two-term state governor, moved to the upper legislative arm and became Senate President and left records of excellence in legislative leadership, Dr Saraki, is being presented for the exalted office. Saraki is a household name as far as the politics of the nation is concerned. A man born with golden spoon in his mouth, yet humble and easy going, compassionate about people and passionate about development.

The north central political gladiators have found a leader in the man and are working round the clock to take him round across the entire nation. Both serving and former members of the national assembly have began moves in this laudable direction. Easily accessible, full of energy, vigour and determination, Saraki is every politician’s delight any day anytime.

He impressed the nation as President of the 8th Senate where he rallied his colleagues and carried them along, provided adequate checks and balances to the excesses of the executive and ensure that the principle of separation of powers is respected by the 3 arms of government. For a man like Saraki who has traversed the relevant nooks and crannies of executive and legislative leaderships and general political landscape of this great nation, he is one of the few with cognate political resume in this country to make a unique difference.

A man with a combination of such an experience is by no means, a big and strong pillar needed at a time like this. He has the support of key political actors across the nation as one who has all that it takes to lead this country. He has the required mental and psychological, physical, intellectual and educational energy, stamina, executive and legislative skills, social and classical network and good community relations to connect and do well in this office.