By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the United Kingdom that security, economy, electoral reforms and other essentials of national stability are on its the front burner as it intensifies arrangements for a conference on how to salvage the nation and return her to the path of peace, national cohesiveness and economic prosperity.

The party said it had already commenced consultations with critical stakeholders across board on ways to rescue the nation from misrule through institutional reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

National chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, disclosed the party’s position while receiving the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor on Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Jonathan Bacon, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

Secondus lamented that the nation was in her present sorry situation because all the electoral reforms achieved by the PDP to deepen democracy prior to the 2015 general elections had been destroyed by the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

“For five and half years now that the APC held sway, our democracy has been under severe stress. All critical institutions of democracy have been brutalized. The judiciary, legislature and the media have been under siege while human rights and rule of law, the necessary ingredients of democracy, have all been flagrantly abused.

“Though the APC administration came into power as beneficiary of a transparent and credible election conducted under the PDP, it has not been able to conduct any free and fair election but has rather continued to abuse our electoral process and frustrate the desires and efforts of Nigerians to further amend our Electoral Act to guarantee acceptable elections in our country”, Prince Secondus stated.

The national chairman also bewailed the escalated insecurity in the country under the APC and the lack of commitment of the current administration to decisively tackle the outlaws and end the mindless killings, bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and other acts of terrorism in the country.

He lamented that the security situation has reached a despondent curve where critical stakeholders, out of frustration, are now calling on the people to defend themselves in the face of government’s failure to defend them.

On the economy, Secondus noted that the present administration had plunged the nation into the worst economic hardship, which has been exacerbated by the incompetence and lack of a clear-cut policy direction, insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians and unprecedented corruption of the APC administration.

“Indeed, this is not the way our nation should be. We must come together to rescue our nation by commencing critical conversations within the ambit of the law and democratic practice to salvage the situation,” he said.

The national chairman however commended the international community and development partners for their support, especially in strengthening the electoral system and urged them to show more interest in Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bacon had earlier told Secondus that he was at the Wadata Plaza to meet with the leadership of the PDP and discuss United Kingdom/Nigeria bilateral relations.