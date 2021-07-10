Stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on party faithful to support Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, to emerge as the national chairman of the party to enable its victory in the 2023 general elections.

LEADERSHIP reports that APC is set to commence the process of electing its members of National Working Committee (NWC) even as some members of the party have described Senator Sani Musa as the most qualified candidate to lead them to another election victory as the national chairman of the party.

The APC has released timetable for the conduct of ward, local government and State congresses which will pave the way for the national convention of the party.

A group under the auspices of APC Stakeholders for 2023 Elections Victory while calling for proper selection of a new national chairman, said that Senator Musa has gained several experiences both in business and in the red chamber that positioned him to lead the APC.

Coordinators of the group, Yemi Adeleye and Sabiu Ali in a joint statement described Senator Musa as a grassroots mobilizer and bridge builder, arguing that “at the current state of the APC, the party needs the leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the outgoing National Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

“This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as APC National Chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“The Senator has been trustworthy and persuasive with sufficiently in digesting and comprehending challenges at all levels. A committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high-performance cross sectional teams.”

The group added that the Niger East Senator has a proven skill in developing consensus.