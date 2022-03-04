Adamawa politician and philanthropist, Senator Grace Folashade Bent, has distanced herself from a new political movement called the Third Force, saying she remains a committed member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In statement on Friday personally signed by the former lawmaker, who represented Adamawa South in the Senate between 2007 and 2011, she accused her political opponents of a sinister plan to link her with the new opposition group for cheap political scores.

“As the race to the 2023 general election gathers momentum, political rivalry will be heightened albeit an unhealthy one in order to score cheap political points or cause outright character assassination of opponents both intra and inter-political parties.

“Against this backdrop, it becomes expedient for me to expose the latest antics of my political opponents lest the unsuspecting members of the public and my supporters are misled into believing that I am a member of a new political arrangement called the Third Force, which was unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While I was present at the occasion to honour the invitation of friends and associates, I have never contemplated the quitting my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because there is no need to do so neither do I subscribe to the beliefs of the Third Force.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I remain a committed member of the APC in Adamawa State and beyond and an ardent believer in the progressive leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Senator Bent stated.

ADVERTISEMENT