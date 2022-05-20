Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 National Convention Organising Committee, Senator David Mark, has urged party faithful across the country to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in the conduct of the exercises.

In a statement issued ahead of the party primaries which begins with the election of candidates for the state Houses of Assembly seats on Saturday (May 21, 2022), Senator Mark urged party men and women to comply with the rules of the game.

Mark, who was the president of the Senate between 2007 and 2015 said “The Party has clear guidelines and rules for the exercises. Every aspirant should be guided by the processes. The party will not compromise any of the rules”.

He counseled delegates to the congresses and conventions to consider the integrity and past accomplishments of aspirants in order to make informed choices of candidates for the elections.

“In making your decisions, consider the interest of the people. Politics is a conveyor belt to serve humanity. The greater interest of our people is paramount, Senator Mark advised“.

The former president of the Senate cautioned against politics of acrimony, bitterness or violence saying “see politics like a sporting competition. If you don’t win today, you can win tomorrow.“

On his part, he assured of a level playing field for all aspirants, saying whoever emerges from the open and transparent elections must be the choice of the people.

He however, urged aspirants and their supporters alike to refrain from combative or inflammatory statements to avoid unnecessary provocation, even as he expressed confidence that the party will produce the best candidates for the elections in 2023.