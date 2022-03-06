Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday stunned the gathering for his 85th birthday celebration when he said most of those running for top elective offices in the 2023 general elections are supposed to be serving various jail terms if the anti-graft agencies in the country had done their jobs well.

Chief Obasanjo made this comment while delivering his speech at the international symposium organised to mark his 85th birthday celebrations, held virtually and physically in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital.

He also urged Nigerians to prioritise the tasks of building a Nigerian nation rather than building personalities capable of further disintegrating the country.

The former military and civilian leader said his declaration was not just a carefree talk but premised on his examination and analysis of some politicians moving around the country holding consultations, as well as those whose associates are making consultations on their behalf towards occupying the number one political office of this country.

He said, “I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around. If EFCC and ICPC will have done their jobs properly, and supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail.

“Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things. Fixing Nigeria must begin on the principles of nation building, not necessarily on emotion, sentiments, euphoria, ignorance, incompetence, ethnicity, nepotism, bigotry, sectionalism, regionalism, religion or class.”

Obasanjo also denied reports that he had endorsed about three politicians from the Southern part of the country to take over from President Muhammed Buhari in 2023.

He said: “As the quadrennial madness builds a head of steam and the runners and riders crisscross the nation in the quest for nomination as the party flag bearer to the highest office in the land, I read and hear about endorsement and statements in support of candidates that I, frankly, have not made, and forming next political parties that I can never get involved in.

“I was told that social media credited to me names of three people from the South that I am sponsoring for the Presidency in 2023. My friend, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who brought this to my knowledge, remarked that he did not believe that I made such a statement because it was out of my character.

“I have neither named names, nor stated my position. In situations like the one we are in, I will not rush into naming names without necessary consultations and well-defined principles and criteria.”

Obasanjo, however, maintained that policy makers and other citizens need to clearly distinguish between “what Nigeria needs today and why Nigeria needs it. Only then can we answer the question of how that will inform us of the criteria and characteristics for determining who.

“I believe in principles before personalities; taking personalities before principles is putting the cart before the horse.”

The elder statesman further said all challenges of insecurity, corruption, and “ethnic jingoism” which have militated against the country and prevented her from attaining the desired height of nationhood will naturally disappear “if we get the issue of nation building right”.

Suggesting the way forward for the country, Obasanjo recommended that political office seekers, particularly all presidential aspirants, must be “properly x-rayed and profiled from birth” so as to make Nigerians be better informed about who is going to lead the country.

He further recommended that Nigerians, through the appropriate agencies of government, must be educated to be able to make a choice that will be in the national interest and propel Nigeria forward.

“When we have adequately taken care of nation-building measures, especially management of our unity, and taken care of every anomalous situation and performance or lack of it that have put us in political, security, economic and solid quagmire situations that we find ourselves in, then we must zero on personalities.

“Each contender must be properly x-rayed and profiled from birth and Nigerians must be educated to be able to make a choice that will be in the national interest and propel Nigeria forward. Such a person will have to lead what remains of the nation to courageously continue on the path of nation-building as a national team leader, no matter on what platform he or she assumes leadership”.

He, however, said the task of nation building was a collective one that needs the people to prioritise objectivity over sentiment in order to choose the right candidate.

“No one can do it alone. We must, however, stop sacrificing character, track records and performance on the altar of ethnic, regional or religious jingoism. As the watchman counts on daybreak, so too do I count on Nigerians and Nigeria to bring forth that person.

“I do not, cannot and will not at this point suggest the how and to what. I can only count on the patriotic commitment and desires of well-meaning Nigerians to start the process of forging a path out of darkness into the light of salvation and a new glorious dawn.

“It is time to reach into the ability of Nigeria to always snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as we start this collective search on how we can climb out of this hole in which we find our country, Nigeria,” he said.

Some of the dignitaries that participated in the event physically and virtually included the director-general, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngizi Okonko-Iweala; the President of the Republic of Benin, Nicéphore Soglo; Professor Goski Alabi (Ghana); Ambassador Barry Desker (Singapore); Professor Juma Shabani (Burundi); Dr. Mary Khimulu (Kenya); Dr. Moussa Kondo (Mali); Professor Sarah Agbor (Cameroon); Professor Chukwuma Soludo (in-coming Governor of Anambra State,) and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and Khalifa of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria) to mention few.

Number Of Aspirants Will Shrink If Anti-graft Agencies Are Allowed To Work – Ohuabunwa

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said the rank of aspirants will be few if the anti-graft agencies are allowed to do their job.

Ohuabunwa stated this while reacting to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comment that some persons aspiring to be Nigeria’s president in 2023 should be in jail.

He said the former president as a two-time Head of State of Nigeria has a lot of information which many ordinary Nigerians may not be privy to, adding that he can be trusted when he says such things.

He however told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the problem was not with the anti-graft agencies but with the country’s leadership.

The presidential aspirant noted that the endemic corruption in Nigeria has messed up the entire Nigerian moral fabric.

“A nation where an aspirant for the office of the Senate President is persuaded to step down and in return his case with EFCC is stepped down cannot be truly serious in fighting corruption, or where a party chairman gleefully announces on national TV that if you are found to be a thief in one party and then you cross over to his party, your crime would be immediately forgiven, and that truly happens without a rebuke from anyone shows how tolerant to corrupt the government is.

“Political leadership in Nigeria is about corruption. Indeed, if EFCC, ICPC and other anti-crime agencies in Nigeria are truly allowed to do their job, the rank of presidential and gubernatorial candidates will be very few.”

“Secondly, the trouble is not with the EFCC per se but the leadership that will not allow EFCC the free hand to do its job.

“The endemic corruption in Nigeria which seems to proceed from the leaders to the led has messed up the entire Nigerian moral fabric,” he noted.

Roll Call Of Aspirants Seeking OBJ, IBB ‘Anointing’

Though both have retired from active politics, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former military President Ibrahim Babangida have continued to be reference points for those aspiring for political relevance in Nigeria.

General Babangida announced his retirement from active politics over a decade ago but his hilltop residence in Minna has remained a Mecca of sorts for those aspiring for political offices.

Obviously, most politicians still believe in the efficacy of his support, advice, counselling, maverick approach and engagement capacity to help impact positively on their political fortunes.

During his last birthday it was a show of who is who to the house; journalists were disallowed from entering.

Top politicians who visited then were Sen. Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, Sen. Philip Aduda, Sen. Ben Obi, Sen. Sani Musa, Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom, then PDP national chairman Uche Secondus and some of his National Working Committee (NWC) members.

The next day on August 18, 2021, Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, accompanied by his Kebbi state counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, were also in the house for their own solidarity

Fayemi then said the commitments and patriotism displayed by Babangida had remained a reference point to younger generations.

Sources hinted that the 80th birthday of IBB was a guise as the event afforded the personalities the opportunity to go into close session with him to discuss the “trending issues in the country ahead of 2023”.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that in recent months many politicians have visited IBB secretly and openly; even those who are yet to declare publicly but are likely to be aspirants had various support groups visiting on their behalf.

The first of such support groups that visited were those canvassing for the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo. It was reported that Babangida endorsed the presidential bid of Osinbajo.

On January 20, 2022, former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu visited Babangida after which he said the former military president was supporting him with prayers in his presidential aspiration.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on February 1, 2022 sneaked into IBB’s hilltop mansion and went into a closed-door session, again just like Tinubu’s visit journalists were not allowed to cover the visit.

LEADERSHIP Sunday, however, observed that Atiku has been a regular visitor to IBB’s house and seems to have a closer political affinity with him than any other politician ahead of the 2019 general election.

Another regular visitor to the house is the former Senate President Bukola Saraki who is also gunning for the presidential ticket of PDP.

Also, on February 17, 2022 Babangida received a 40-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, where he advocated that the younger generations take over power, considering the global realities that put them in a better position.

Babangida said due to good education, energy and brains of the younger generation, they are in a better stead to run the affairs of the country, reiterating his position for a younger president in 2023.

He also received the new national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu at his hilltop residence in Minna on February 8, 2022

Unlike other visits, this time there was a prepared speech and it was seemingly open. He said the present generation must give its today for the sake of its tomorrow

He agreed that Nigeria needed a credible intra party democracy that guaranteed free choice.

“One major problem in our country is that when people complain about leadership being the problem and the solution; we often forget that the periods of Congresses and Conventions are critical to political recruitment and influences the process of leadership succession.

It was however gathered that beyond the secret and open visits reported to boost the image of aspirants or candidates, he often supports, financially and morally, those he has interest in.

It was learnt that beyond that IBB has actually played major roles in the recruitment process of who occupies the presidency since 1999 to date.

Sources hinted that despite his retirement from politics, in 2015 and 2019 he played a major role in the emergence of certain candidates in major political parties.

Another source who preferred anonymity, however, said: “Now he seems to have left everything in the hands of his son (Mohammed) to the extent that he determines who visits him and who should not visit, who should be assisted or not; he cannot be that generous with political support as it used to be”

Invariably, the source hinted that because everything about the politics of Nigeria revolves around money, the influence will reduce if the expected support by the political actors coming to him is no longer forthcoming.

Another source hinted that “in a major contest like the presidential election, you cannot wish away the influence of IBB, and his colleague former Nigerian leaders; they influence decisions at the top and IBB is key.”

Also, between January year 2021 when political permutations and alignment towards the 2023 general elections started, clusters of Nigerian politicians, especially those seeking elective positions have been coming to the Abeokuta home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo for consultations.

LEADERSHIP Sunday’s checks revealed that prominent politicians including the former Senate President Bukola Saraki; the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; Chief Dele Momodu; Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed and the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi have visited the elder statesman.

Others include Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde; his counterpart from Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwa; PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 general election, Peter Obi; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; former governors of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke; Delta State governorship aspirant for year 2023, Chief Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Except for the Bauchi State governor, Muhammed, who disclosed that he was in Abeokuta to consult with Obasanjo over his presidential ambition, none of the other aforementioned politicians openly declared that they came to Obasanjo’s house because of their political ambitions; some told the media that they visited the former president to tap from his wealth of experience.

In the case of Atiku, who was a guest at the birthday celebration of former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ladi Adebutu in Iperu Remo, he only told the media that he could not have been in Ogun State without paying homage to his former principal.

Though Obasanjo restated his decision to stay off party politics, his wealth of experience as a former military and civilian president cannot be overlooked.

He said, “I want to emphasise that I am no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that will bring me back to partisan politics.

“I will always be interested in what is good for Nigeria and anybody who wants to have my advice, I will distinctively give it in the best interest of Nigeria and in the best interest of Africa.

“This is why I have the type of responsibility that I now have in the horn of Africa, which is not an easy thing.”