By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Some civil society organisations from the South East operating under the auspices of Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) have lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its intention to jettison zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

The PDP Committee on the Review of 2019 election led by the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed last week recommended that the presidential ticket should be thrown open to all the geopolitical zones.

Although the committee however acknowledged that the South East and North East have not benefited from the PDP zoning arrangement, criticisms trailed the recommendation of the national leadership of the PDP which said it has not taken any decision on zoning in a bid to douse tension.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the chairman of ILDF, Dr. Godwin I. Udibe, alongside the national secretary, Barrister Onyebuchi Obeta and the director of public affairs, Dr. Law O. Mefor expressed concern over the ominous sign from the PDP Presidential Election Review Panel report recommending the scrapping of zoning for its 2023 presidential ticket.

“We feel greatly worried by the recommendation of the Bala Mohammed Committee, set up by the PDP to review the party’s performance in the 2019 Presidential election. In summary, the review panel recommended the scrapping of zoning for the PDP presidential ticket in 2023. The PDP after receiving the Panel’s report set up what it called a technical committee to review the Panel’s report and get ready for adoption.

“We are aware of the surreptitious moves within the party to zone its presidential ticket to the North. That explains why the Bala Mohammed Committee mentioned North East particularly for consideration if zoning must be contemplated at all by the party.”

They said they believe that this panel’s report contradicted itself and threw both caution and constitution of the PDP into the gutter by recommending that PDP presidential ticket be open to all Nigerians, and an all-comers affair.

“For the avoidance of doubt, permit us to quote the PDP constitutional provision on zoning. The rotation and zoning principle was ingrained into the PDP party’s Constitution in 2009. Article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution states: “In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.’

“So, in line with this express provision of the PDP constitution, since power has resided in the North for two straight terms it has to move South, specifically to South East, in the spirit of rotation and zoning, which has been the practice since 1999. All the political parties ought to flow with this national understanding. PDP, APC, and other major parties cannot be moving to the North when power is supposed to be moving South, if they hold the unity and continued corporate existence of this country dear to heart.

“It is in this context that Igbo Leadership Development Foundation found the Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDP Post-Election Review Panel report submitted to the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC very vexatious, provocative and unacceptable and indeed condemnable.

“This report has attempted to repudiate the principle of zoning and rotation of the presidential seat between North and South Nigeria, which has brought so much stability and sanity to the polity since the return of the country to democratic governance in 1999.

“Such party leaders pushing for the jettisoning of zoning and rotation of Presidential seat when their zones have filled the office based on the same principle, are promoting injustice in an unhealthy and ungentlemanly equivocation, which goes to reinforce the belief by many that there is no honour and decency in politics in Nigeria, particularly in the PDP. You recall that a one-time governor and now senator once called the PDP “Papa Deceive Pikin” and rightly so.

“We in ILDF can only remind such leaders in the PDP and indeed in all political parties who now believe that zoning no longer matters, to refresh their minds and recall that the one reason the PDP lost power in 2015 was because of repudiation of zoning which presupposed that the North should complete its eight years under former president Umar Yar’dua.

“We need not remind those politicians who believe that the PDP will return to power at the center through elite conspiracy to read the handwriting on the wall and see a repeat of history in the making. The protest votes, which swept the PDP out of Aso Rock is fermenting again and the leaders who are goading their Political parties along the inglorious path have only themselves to blame if they do not perish the plot forthwith.

“ILDF wants to place on record that we recognize the fact that all these surreptitious moves to scuttle zoning in the political parties is aimed at stopping the South East from producing the President of Nigeria in 2023, being the only zone yet to take a turn on that count in the Southern part of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we call upon the critical stakeholders of the PDP in particular and all the other political parties and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to urgently and publicly denounce the Bala Mohammed report.”